Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s reader recommended book is:
1421: The Year China Discovered America by Gavin Menzies
On March 8, 1421, the largest fleet the world had ever seen set sail from China to "proceed all the way to the ends of the earth to collect tribute from the barbarians beyond the seas." When the fleet returned home in October 1423, the emperor had fallen, leaving China in political and economic chaos. The great ships were left to rot at their moorings and the records of their journeys were destroyed.
Lost in the long, self-imposed isolation that followed was the knowledge that Chinese ships had reached America seventy years before Columbus and had circumnavigated the globe a century before Magellan. And they colonized America before the Europeans, transplanting the principal economic crops that have since fed and clothed the world.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I already have this book. It's very good.
The fight is on.
Biden-Appointed Judge Shockingly Rules Against Birthright Citizenship — Ninth Circuit Says Children of Foreign Diplomats Are NOT Automatically U.S. Citizens.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/biden-appointed-judge-shockingly-rules-against-birthright-citizenship/
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has just ruled that a man born in New York City in 1950 is NOT an American citizen.
The court affirmed what the Constitution’s framers and generations of Americans have always understood: the Fourteenth Amendment does not grant automatic citizenship to children born in the U.S. to foreign diplomats.