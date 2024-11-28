Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

When The Body Says No: The Cost of Hidden Stress by Gabor Maté

Can a person literally die of loneliness? Is there a connection between the ability to express emotions and Alzheimer’s disease? Is there such a thing as a ‘cancer personality’?

Drawing on deep scientific research and Dr Gabor Maté’s acclaimed clinical work, When the Body Says No provides the answers to critical questions about the mind-body link – and the role that stress and our emotional makeup play in an array of common diseases such as arthritis, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, irritable bowel syndrome and multiple sclerosis.

With dozens of case studies and stories including those of Lou Gehrig, Betty Ford and Lance Armstrong, Gabor Maté reveals ‘The Seven A’s of Healing’: the principles for healing and prevention of illness from hidden stress.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share