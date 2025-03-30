Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Notes from Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Dostoevsky’s most revolutionary novel Notes from Underground marks the dividing line between 19th- and 20th-century fiction and between the visions of self each century embodied. One of the most remarkable characters in literature, the unnamed narrator is a former official who has defiantly withdrawn into an underground existence.

In full retreat from society, he scrawls a passionate, obsessive, self-contradictory narrative that serves as a devastating attack on social utopianism and an assertion of man’s essentially irrational nature.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share