Today’s book is:
Demons by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Pyotr and Stavrogin are the leaders of a Russian revolutionary cell. Their aim is to overthrow the Tsar, destroy society, and seize power for themselves. Together they train terrorists who are willing to lay down their lives to accomplish their goals. But when the group is threatened with exposure, will their recruits be willing to kill one of their own to cover their tracks?
Savage and powerful yet lively and often comic, Demons was inspired by a real-life political murder and is a scathing and eerily prescient indictment of those who use violence to serve their beliefs.
Demons is great, but my fave book by Dostoevsky is Notes from Underground. It’s a very serious exploration of the irrational in human motivation, yet alternately hilarious and agonizingly cringe-inducing. It’s also an object lesson in the sin of pride as a dead end. Absolutely unforgettable.
I would offer the Isaac Asimov "Foundation Trilogy". It is the story of how do you minimize the pain and human suffering of an Empire Collapse? Nothing could be more appropriate for what's coming with the fall of fiat currency world.