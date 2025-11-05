📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 74,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Did Ukraine attack two European countries?

Neocons weaponize antisemitism debate to attack J.D. Vance…

Big Agricultures war on small farmers and the moral underground…

Ex-agent reveals how the FBI lost its moral compass…

Europe’s creative decay: how the continent lost its edge…

Truman’s secret: Nagasaki bombing never officially authorized…

Britain’s paradox—safer on paper, but more fearful than ever…

DOJ probes alleged fraud inside Black Lives Matter network…

US manufacturing contracts for eighth straight month…

Ellen Brown calls for reclaiming Fed power for public good…

COP30 hypocrisy: 100,000 rainforest trees destroyed for summit…

Massive review overturns myths about fasting and cognition…

Study ranks nations by nature connection—UK among worst…

and much, much more

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **