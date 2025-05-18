Free to read 🔓 - This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 12-18 May 2025
📖 This Week’s Top Book
The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup by Debbie Lerman
So what if the pandemic response was run by national security agencies according to a biodefense/counterterrorism playbook, rather than by public health agencies according to public health guidelines? And why is it surprising that most countries responded in similar ways?
🎞️ Worth Watching
Richard Werner explains where money comes from. Only around 3% is created by central banks - the rest is generated by private banks when the make loans.
🥊 Quick Hits
Wellness CEO files ethics complaint against top RFK Jr. adviser.
An internal MAHA battle is breaking out between an HHS employee who co-founded a health care payments company and a CEO of a rival company. “If one more thing happens, I’m going to go to Jay Bhattacharya and Bobby and tell him that you and your cadre of Peter McCullough and Kelly Victory are spreading lies and trying to fuck with him and hurt his administration,” Calley Means said.
New top doctor at MAHA revealed as he lays bare radical plan to transform US health... and ban Covid shots
British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, a long-time ally of MAHA leaders like health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and NIH head Dr Jay Bhattacharya, has joined the movement as Chief Medical Advisor.
The convictions of Lucy Letby: should they be overturned?
Key to understanding how Cheshire police came to construct a case against Letby, and the allegations of injection with air that no previous expert found, is that one doctor, Dewi Evans, had a very significant role. The Police took him on within weeks, after Evans read about the investigation being launched and put himself forward, emailing a contact at the National Crime Agency: “Sounds like my kind of case.”
I’m a Yale free-speech champion — arrested for words I never said
Last May, police in New Haven, Conn., arrested Lauren Noble — because a parking attendant falsely claimed she had used a racial slur against him nearly a year earlier. If this can happen to Noble — a First Amendment advocate with resources, legal counsel and a public reputation to defend — it can happen to anyone.
Don’t believe Starmer. He is about to betray Brexit
This ‘surrender summit’ already has all the hallmarks of another bad deal.
AI Won’t Just Lead To Universal Basic Income, But Universal High Income: Elon Musk
“Once you have humanoid robots, the actual economic output potential is tremendous. It’s really unlimited, potentially. We could have an economy 10 times the size of the current global economy, where no one wants for anything,” he said.
Technocracy Ascending-Part 5: The Common Good Utopia?
This installment investigates how both Eastern and Western technocrats are creating high-tech utopian societies that supposedly advance the common good of all.
UK would see speed limits drop to 10mph on major roads under new proposals.
The study also recommended that single-carriageway roads, including country roads, should have a limit of no more than 20mph, a significant reduction from the current national speed limit of 60mph on Britain's single-carriageway A and B-road network.
Pharaohs to AI: The Long Ascent of the Superorganism
The “superorganism” is a self-organizing, energy-maximizing system that channels human behavior toward growth without conscious direction. It’s not just that we want growth. We’re wired into a system that demands it.
Peak oil returns
What is the biggest threat facing us today? Nuclear war between India and Pakistan? A conflict between Europe and Russia over Ukraine? Trump’s tariffs wrecking the global economy? Or might it be a somewhat technical issue concerning the “debunked peak oil theory?”
‘All Of The Above’ Is DEI For Energy
Steve Milloy argues that wind is hopelessly useless as an energy source and the wind industry doesn’t actually believe in “all of the above” energy.
Who Was in Charge of Covid Communications?
Pandemic Communications Were Controlled by the National Security Council, not HHS/CDC.
Major infection warning as record number of NHS staff reject flu vaccine - uptake falls from nearly 80 to 37% in four years.
Patient groups described the level of uptake as ‘shocking’ and accused refuseniks of negligently fuelling sickness and putting vulnerable people at increased risk of death.
“We are not a sect”: DRASTIC and the investigative network that broke the Covid laboratory taboo.
While governments were weighing down, the DRASTIC research team followed the trail of a possible laboratory leak of SARS-CoV-2 – and came across explosive information.
🔦Spotlights You May Have Missed
Climate lockdowns start to be introduced through media nudging
Did the French President + German Chancellor really get caught doing cocaine in viral video?
Study: Covid vaccines reduced fertility + affected egg development
Secret US/Chinese meeting in IMF basement three weeks ago
Pfizergate: Court of Justice rules against EU President von der Leyen after she refused to hand over text messages with Pfizer CEO
Biden administration pumped $100 billion into green energy during final weeks in power - compared with $40 billion during previous 15 years
Ex-FBI boss James Comey posts photo suggesting Trump should be killed
HHS will stop recommending Covid vaccines for children + pregnant women
Weird coincidence in former FBI Director James Comey's post he is now being investigated for
How to spot a Russian spy
💎 Fascinating Finds
New Study Reveals an Easier Alternative to Intermittent Fasting.
The latest study shows that you don't need to severely restrict your calories to get the metabolic benefits of intermittent fasting. Even just restricting the number of carbs you eat twice a week may be enough to improve your metabolic health.
Elon Musk's latest failure triggers phenomenon that's never been seen before.
Scientists have recently revealed that the raw power of the SpaceX launch in 2023 punched a temporary hole through the upper atmosphere, creating a phenomenon never seen before. Using data from satellites and ground observatories, scientists observed the gaping hole remain open for 30 to 40 minutes — before the ionosphere naturally stitched itself back together.
Over 80 crates full of Nazi documents found in Argentine court’s basement
The discovery was made by chance during the relocation process in preparation for the construction of the Supreme Court’s museum.
World First: US Baby Treated With Personalized CRISPR Gene-Editing.
Once the tailor-made infusion reaches the liver, the molecular scissors contained in it penetrates cells and goes to work editing the boy's flawed gene.
