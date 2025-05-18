📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 63,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup by Debbie Lerman So what if the pandemic response was run by national security agencies according to a biodefense/counterterrorism playbook, rather than by public health agencies according to public health guidelines? And why is it surprising that most countries responded in similar ways?

Richard Werner explains where money comes from. Only around 3% is created by central banks - the rest is generated by private banks when the make loans.

New Study Reveals an Easier Alternative to Intermittent Fasting. The latest study shows that you don't need to severely restrict your calories to get the metabolic benefits of intermittent fasting. Even just restricting the number of carbs you eat twice a week may be enough to improve your metabolic health.

Elon Musk's latest failure triggers phenomenon that's never been seen before. Scientists have recently revealed that the raw power of the SpaceX launch in 2023 punched a temporary hole through the upper atmosphere, creating a phenomenon never seen before. Using data from satellites and ground observatories, scientists observed the gaping hole remain open for 30 to 40 minutes — before the ionosphere naturally stitched itself back together.

Over 80 crates full of Nazi documents found in Argentine court’s basement The discovery was made by chance during the relocation process in preparation for the construction of the Supreme Court’s museum.

World First: US Baby Treated With Personalized CRISPR Gene-Editing. Once the tailor-made infusion reaches the liver, the molecular scissors contained in it penetrates cells and goes to work editing the boy's flawed gene.

