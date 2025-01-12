📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 46,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

‘Mystery Volcano’ that Lowered Global Temperatures Nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1831 Identified. This eruption was one of the most powerful of the 19th century, releasing an enormous amount of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere. The Earth-caused emissions resulted in a decrease of approximately one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the annual average temperatures of the Northern Hemisphere.

FAA Acknowledges G550 In-flight Object Strike at FL270. A Gulfstream G550 experienced a midair collision with a mysterious object at FL270 in Miami airspace on December 11.

Mysterious Submerged ‘Lost World’ Discovered Beneath the Pacific Ocean Stumps Scientists. An international team of geophysicists using a new imaging technique that measures the speed of seismic waves caused by earthquakes to locate the juncture of tectonic plates in the Earth’s mantle say they have discovered the remnants of what appears to be a “lost world” beneath the Pacific Ocean.

Sam Altman says “we are now confident we know how to build AGI”. On Sunday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offered two eye-catching predictions about the near-future of artificial intelligence. In a post titled "Reflections" on his personal blog, Altman wrote, "We are now confident we know how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it." He added, "We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents 'join the workforce' and materially change the output of companies."

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” Frank Zappa

In a recent NYT interview, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken admits that the United State was arming Ukraine almost six months before Russia invaded, because they “saw it coming”.

Why anger over grooming gangs has reached boiling point. Political correctness has stood in the way of a reckoning for far too long.

The thrombo-inflammation and neuropathology sequence motifs of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein appear to have been engineered into the virus. A conclusion that the pathophysiology of long COVID is based on the insertion of spike protein motifs with sequence homology that mimic the HIV gp120 protein motif properties, and that these SARS-CoV-2 motifs are not found in the sarbecovirus subgenus strongly suggests that these inserts were design features in the synthetic assembly of SARS-CoV-2.

Britain Must Go. Daniel Miller says the continuing existence of the British state is a moral stain on the free world. It is not the business of the United States to intervene in alien cultures. But it is America’s business to defend Western values in Western countries. It should liberate Britain.

It is as if years of corruption and a fake media are starting to unravel. Four years ago a crowd armed with flags and a helmet with horns was taking part in the greatest fake insurrection that never was. But today, Kamala certified Donald Trump’s win. Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as Prime Minister of Canada and Elon Musk is publicly tearing strips off the Prime Minister of the UK.

The ‘crunchy moms’ embracing RFK Jr. Some are ‘very left-leaning’; others are Trump voters — but these mothers all want to Make America Healthy Again.

Statewide grand jury investigating COVID-19 vaccines finds no evidence of crimes. Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote “While we are still reading through the report and its recommendations, it details that, through deception and taking ‘advantage of scientific journal infrastructure’ to hide adverse events from the public, Big Pharma engaged in a ‘pattern of deceptive and obfuscatory behavior.'”

Climate Change Denial Is An Oxymoron. Since the mid-nineties the global warming/climate change issue has become hopelessly politicized.

How a shadowy group linked to UK Army intelligence tried to ruin the lives of COVID skeptics. Recent reports have revealed the existence of an online influence operation called the 'Mutton Crew,' which has been using psychological warfare to ruin the lives of COVID-skeptic British doctors and even a former member of Parliament.

How Madoff’s Ponzi Beneficiaries Are Funding Climate Lawfare. The Picower family is forcing shoddy electric appliances into every American home to assuage their guilty consciences.

Novak Djokovic claims he was poisoned while detained in Australian immigration centre over vaccine stance. The 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed to GQ magazine that he discovered "really high" levels of heavy metals in his system after returning to Serbia following his deportation from Melbourne in 2022. The 37-year-old tennis star alleges the contamination came from food served at Melbourne's Park Hotel, where he was held during his visa cancellation ordeal ahead of that year's Australian Open.

What Jeffrey Sachs and Tucker Carlson get right and wrong about the post-9/11 wars. In a major interview last month with Tucker Carlson, Professor Jeffrey Sachs spelled out in unambiguous terms the nature and reality of the current seismic shifts occurring in the Middle East. Share

Was Man Murdered For Exposing Paedophile Ring? Police investigating Westminster-linked child abuse examined whether a man was murdered because he was about to expose a paedophile ring operating within a London council.

NHS winter crisis ‘fuelled by axing flu jabs for people in their 50s’ Pharmacists said the exclusion of 10 million people aged between 50 and 64 from the vaccine rollout was fuelling the spread of illness, which was now said to be crippling hospitals.

