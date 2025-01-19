📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 47,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Must-Reads for Sunday 19 January 2025.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Cephalopods Pass Cognitive Test Designed For Human Children. Cuttlefish were given a new version of the marshmallow test, and the results may demonstrate that there's more going on in their strange little brains than we knew.

Time Travel Paradoxes Solved? New Study Shows How Quantum Mechanics Prevents Changing the Past. Traveling through time loops would prevent many classical time travel paradoxes, including the infamous “grandfather paradox.”

Shrine from the Bible sealed up by Jesus' ancestor is OPENED for the first time in 3,000 years. Carved into the rock near Temple Mount, the structure comprises eight rooms, containing an altar, a sacred standing stone, and presses for olive oil and wine.

🗣 Quality Quotes

“I much prefer the sharpest criticism of a single intelligent man to the thoughtless approval of the masses.” Johannes Kepler

📖 Today’s Book

🎞️ Worth Watching

Pete Hegseth says members of the military that were sacked over vaccine mandates will be recruited back, as well as receiving back pay, rank and a formal apology.

🥊 Quick Hits

The shocking truth about the Paedophile Information Exchange. PIE presented itself as a respectable campaigning organisation, but it was anything but. Many of its members were active child abusers.

Skripal poisoning victim disputed UK narrative, official inquiry reveals. An official inquiry into a notorious 2018 Novichok poisoning case has found the victim briefly emerged from a coma, revealing information which wholly undermined the British government’s narrative. While the medical professional she told was muzzled, mainstream media has ignored the new finding.

Mandelson NFI’d to Trump Inauguration. The UK’s new Ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson has not been invited to Trump’s inauguration next week.

You know who will cheer the death of DEI? The working class. The boss class’s diversity initiatives were a knife in the heart of workplace solidarity.

NSA REPORT: CIA Behavior Control Experiments on Unaware US Citizen Revealed. The CIA conducted terrifying experiments using drugs, hypnosis, isolation, sensory deprivation, and other extreme techniques on human subjects and often on U.S. citizens, who frequently had no idea what was being done to them or that they were part of a CIA test.

In Holland and Germany, Pandemic Response Was Biodefense, Not Public Health. The lockstep in which nearly all Western countries responded to the “novel coronavirus” in early 2020 suggested that national governments were not in charge. Rather, a global plan was being executed on behalf of a larger and more powerful entity, or entities.

You don’t have ADHD – you’re just annoying. How ADHD became the luxury malady of the anxious upper classes.

UK households using their fireplace in January face being slapped with £1,000 fine. Official government advice warns that you could be fined up to £1,000 if you use unauthorised fuel in your fire.

Climate change reduces our Global Weather catastrophe losses. The more CO2 we emit, the less we spend on global weather disasters.

The powerful climate alliance is at an end. A network of the World Economic Forum, large companies, the United Nations and banks wanted to force the global economy to become climate neutral. For years, companies were forced into submission. But now the undemocratic structure is collapsing.

No, Climate Change Is Not Causing California’s “Insurance Crisis”. Insurance companies canceled coverage on houses in neighborhoods that later burned. Government officials blame climate change, but the real problem lies with state and local governments. Share

👀 In Case You Missed It

113 LAFD firefighters removed from duty without pay for failing to meet city's vaccination mandate. Firefighters who continue to resist the vaccination mandate "will be entered into the process for termination of their employment, as outlined in the City Charter.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Obsession with healthy eating can lead to addiction and mental illness, study finds. Switching to a ‘clean’ diet following the excesses of Christmas may negatively affect your body and mind, warn experts

