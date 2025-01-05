📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 45,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Must-Reads for Sunday 5 January 2025

Fascinating Finds

Smartwatch bands may expose users to harmful forever chemicals. Smartwatches and fitness trackers have become ubiquitous forms of wearable tech, accompanying many people throughout their days (and nights). But they may expose the skin to so-called forever chemicals in the process.

Cellphone radiation warning as researchers reveal new risk factor for 5G networks. Researchers believe the extra radiation stems not from 5G cell towers, but from users' own mobile devices which work overtime to get out a signal in rural areas.

NASA Is Watching a Vast, Growing Anomaly in Earth's Magnetic Field. The South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA) – likened by NASA to a 'dent' in Earth's magnetic field, or a kind of 'pothole in space' – generally doesn't affect life on Earth, but the same can't be said for orbital spacecraft (including the International Space Station), which pass directly through the anomaly as they loop around the planet at low-Earth orbit altitudes.

Quantitative mapping of human hair greying and reversal in relation to life stress. This study claims that human hair greying is reversible, linked to life stress, and associated changes in mitochondrial biology.

Surgeon catches CANCER from patient in first-of-its-kind case. A 32-year-old man from Germany had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer and was having a tumor removed from his abdomen. While in surgery, the doctor performing the procedure accidentally cut his hand, but the wound was disinfected and bandaged immediately. However, five months later, the 53-year-old surgeon noticed a small lump developing where he had injured himself months earlier and tests showed it was genetically identical to the cancer suffered by his former patient.

Quality Quotes

“War against a foreign country only happens when the moneyed classes think they are going to profit from it.” George Orwell

Today's Book

The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

Worth Watching

Pharmaceutical scientist reveals the shocking methods about how aborted foetuses are harvested for use in vaccines.

Quick Hits

In Case You Missed It

The Strange Case of Global Warming. Nobel Laureate Ivar Giaever’s 2012 talk where he said “If you still believe that global warming is occurring and that the main cause is CO2 when I have finished this talk, I urge you to argue for two things to save the world: 1. Introduction of nuclear power. 2. Limit the population increase by allowing only one child/woman”.

Must NOT Reads

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares last 10 years a 'decade of deadly heat'. UN secretary general Antonio Guterres used his New Year's message to address the issues of conflict and climate change, saying the world was witnessing "climate breakdown in real time".

