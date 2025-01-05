🔓Free Read - This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 30 December 2024 - 5 January 2025
💎 Fascinating Finds
Smartwatch bands may expose users to harmful forever chemicals.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers have become ubiquitous forms of wearable tech, accompanying many people throughout their days (and nights). But they may expose the skin to so-called forever chemicals in the process.
Cellphone radiation warning as researchers reveal new risk factor for 5G networks.
Researchers believe the extra radiation stems not from 5G cell towers, but from users' own mobile devices which work overtime to get out a signal in rural areas.
NASA Is Watching a Vast, Growing Anomaly in Earth's Magnetic Field.
The South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA) – likened by NASA to a 'dent' in Earth's magnetic field, or a kind of 'pothole in space' – generally doesn't affect life on Earth, but the same can't be said for orbital spacecraft (including the International Space Station), which pass directly through the anomaly as they loop around the planet at low-Earth orbit altitudes.
Quantitative mapping of human hair greying and reversal in relation to life stress.
This study claims that human hair greying is reversible, linked to life stress, and associated changes in mitochondrial biology.
Surgeon catches CANCER from patient in first-of-its-kind case.
A 32-year-old man from Germany had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer and was having a tumor removed from his abdomen. While in surgery, the doctor performing the procedure accidentally cut his hand, but the wound was disinfected and bandaged immediately. However, five months later, the 53-year-old surgeon noticed a small lump developing where he had injured himself months earlier and tests showed it was genetically identical to the cancer suffered by his former patient.
🗣 Quality Quotes
“War against a foreign country only happens when the moneyed classes think they are going to profit from it.”
George Orwell
📖 Today’s Book
The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand
🎞️ Worth Watching
Pharmaceutical scientist reveals the shocking methods about how aborted foetuses are harvested for use in vaccines.
🥊 Quick Hits
The dark side of New Zealand’s ‘successful’ pandemic response.
THE DEVASTATING consequences suffered by those who refused to be vaccinated in New Zealand have been laid bare in a royal commission inquiry into the pandemic.
One million cancer cases ‘missed’ during Covid lockdowns.
Restrictions and pressures on healthcare systems saw diagnoses of the disease fall by nearly a quarter globally, WHO study says.
COVID: BioNTech to pay $1.2 billion over vaccine royalties.
BioNTech has entered into two separate settlement agreements with the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the University of Pennsylvania over the payment of royalties related to its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in filings.
Apple Agrees to $95 Million Settlement Over Siri Privacy Lawsuit.
Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a lawsuit accusing its digital assistant Siri of listening in on users' private conversations.
Read Between the Lies: A Pattern Recognition Guide.
When Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, announced during Event 201’s pandemic drill in 2019 that they would “flood the zone with trusted sources,” few understood this preview of coordinated narrative control. Within months, we watched it unfold in real time—unified messaging across all platforms, suppression of dissent, and coordinated narrative control that fooled much of the world.
When working-class girls were sacrificed to ideology.
As British readers will know, ‘grooming gangs’ is the somewhat euphemistic name given to those marauding bands of men from mostly Pakistani backgrounds who subjected girls of the white working class to horrific abuse. Conservative MP Robert Jenrick has a point when he says the flat phrase ‘grooming gangs’ seems designed to ‘sanitise depraved crimes’. They’re ‘rape gangs’, he says.
Why Trump won’t end the war in Ukraine. Russia has the upper hand.
The main hurdle is that the West’s relentless push for an impossible Ukrainian victory against a much stronger opponent has strengthened Russia’s hand.
Bush was on ‘mission from God’ in Iraq – Tony Blair archives.
America's “collective punishment” of Fallujah and inhumane treatment in Guantanamo chronicled in UK files.
US credit card defaults jump to highest level since 2010.
Consumers are ‘tapped out’ after years of high inflation and as pandemic-era savings have evaporated.
Tesla Laid Off THOUSANDS of U.S. Workers, Replaced Them With H-1B Migrants.
Elon Musk’s Tesla has significantly augmented its H-1B visa requests to fill positions previously held by around 15,000 U.S. workers who were let go in April 2024.
'X Money' payment system to launch in 2025: X CEO.
Hours before ringing in the new year, the CEO of X, formerly Twitter, announced the platform will launch a payment system, X Money, in 2025.
Nothing to Hide.
We are approaching very quickly the time when every move we make WILL be scrutinized, evaluated, recorded, assessed, and used “against” us. Whether we have “anything to hide” or not.
Disability claims skyrocket, raising new puzzle alongside ‘excess mortality’.
After rising slowly and steadily since the turn of the century and hovering between 25 million and 27 million, the number of disabled among the U.S. population rose nearly 35 percent in the last four years, to an all-time high of 38,844,000 at the end of November.
Behavioral and Health Outcomes of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination: A Case-Control Study in Japanese Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.
The study observed a higher reported incidence of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated individuals during the pandemic period, which increased with the number of vaccine doses received.
Federal Republic facing the longest recession in history.
Three years without economic growth: Germany has not experienced this since the Second World War. Only one factor is still supporting the economy.
What Next for US LNG After Ukraine Gas Transit Halts?
Ukraine will lose up to $1 billion a year in transit fees from Russia - Gazprom will lose close to $5 billion in gas sales. The United States is likely to emerge as the biggest winner of the unfolding situation in Europe.
Warning as underwater volcano off US West Coast 'is primed to erupt' in 2025.
The volcano, called Axial Seamount, is more than 3,600-feet-tall and sits half a mile underwater just 300 miles off the coast of Oregon.
Scientists Report A ‘Striking Global Greening Trend’ Over The Last 42 Years.
The greening of the Earth’s vegetated areas is “attributed to CO2 fertilization, climate change, and land use changes.”
'Green' ferry emits more CO2 than old diesel ship.
The carbon footprint of a long-delayed new "green" ferry will be far larger than the 31-year-old diesel ship that usually serves the route between the Scottish mainland and the island of Arran.
👀 In Case You Missed It
The Strange Case of Global Warming.
Nobel Laureate Ivar Giaever’s 2012 talk where he said “If you still believe that global warming is occurring and that the main cause is CO2 when I have finished this talk, I urge you to argue for two things to save the world: 1. Introduction of nuclear power. 2. Limit the population increase by allowing only one child/woman”.
🗑️ Must NOT Reads
UN chief Antonio Guterres declares last 10 years a 'decade of deadly heat'.
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres used his New Year's message to address the issues of conflict and climate change, saying the world was witnessing "climate breakdown in real time".
