🔒 Paid Content
📖 This Week’s Top Book
Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
🎞️ Worth Watching
Former Bank of England deputy Jon Cunliffe compares Central Bank Digital Currencies to “giving your children pocket money but programming the money so that it couldn’t be used for sweets.”
🥊 Quick Hits
Biden didn’t want intel disseminated showing Ukrainian concerns over family’s ‘corrupt’ business ties
Ratcliffe declassified an intel report revealing Ukrainian officials viewed Biden family business deals ‘as evidence of a double-standard within the United States Government towards matters of corruption and political power’.
Germany is being terrorised
Thirty-five years on from reunification, German public life is under constant attack.
Putin: Russia Is Developing New Nuclear Weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow expects to announce soon a new weapon that it has been developing and testing for its vast nuclear arsenal, the world’s largest, and warned that an arms race is underway.
China sends horror WW3 threat of nuclear strike hitting in 20 minutes - ‘This is war’
China warned the world there would be ‘devastating consequences’.
Our financial system is in a race against space
A repeat of the Carrington Event of 1859 would ripple through the global economy in minutes.
The BritCard Digital ID Psyop
There is no realistic prospect that the government is going to get people to adopt its ridiculous BritCards. From Starmer’s and the Labour government’s perspective, this looks like political suicide. What’s going on?
AI could erase 100 million U.S. jobs, Senate Dem report finds
According to the findings, 89% of fast food jobs, 64% of accounting roles, and 47% of trucking positions could be replaced over the next ten years.
Green Energy’s High Price: Wind Farms Are Ravaging Nature, Biodiversity
Blackout News reports on the The hidden high price of “green energy”.
Met Office Reputation Sinks To New Low, As Outright Lie Is Exposed
Is it dishonesty or just plain incompetence?
Dementia patient gets MAID after family member brought forward the request
The MAID provider deemed the woman had given her final consent, based on her ability to repeat a question and squeeze the provider’s hand
Scientists worldwide are waking up to the covid jab-driven health crisis
This article examines results of multiple recently published studies which indicate that covid vaccination is increasing sickness incidence across multiple disease types and driving the health crisis.
The Lost Vocation of Medicine: From Calling to Commodity
What was once a vocation has been stripped of its soul. It has been rebranded, reframed, and reduced until it barely resembles the profession. Medicine today is a business enterprise. Patients are consumers, doctors are “providers,” and healing has been crowded out by billing codes, liability fears, and the suffocating weight of bureaucracy. The vocation has been replaced by a job, and a job can always be abandoned.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Why?? Scientists revive 40,000-year-old ancient virus with ‘pandemic potential’ from Arctic ice
Scientists have revived ancient microorganisms frozen in Alaska’s permafrost for nearly 40,000 years — sparking fears of what else could awaken as the Arctic warms. Here’s why they did this.
Shroud of Turin mystery deepens as surgeon spots hidden detail that points to Jesus’ resurrection
Dr John Sottosanti stood before the Shroud of Turin, the ancient linen believed to have wrapped Jesus’ body after the crucifixion, when he noticed something few had ever seen: the faint outline of human teeth beneath the cloth’s imprint.
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.