📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 72,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 5 October 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." “Excellent- every day this is my best read!”

📖 This Week’s Top Book

The Histories by Herodotus

🎞️ Worth Watching

RFK Jr tells America to resist digital IDs & Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) or be enslaved.

🥊 Quick Hits

DOJ Epstein Investigator: ‘Epstein Was a CIA Asset’ — Says Trump Never Present During Assaults but Protecting Others; Clinton Present “While Rapes Occurred” Glenn Prager, a DOJ investigator on the Jeffrey Epstein case, revealed on hidden camera that he reviewed Epstein’s itineraries and interviewed victims.

Norwegian “geniuses of disguise” who disappeared near the borders of the Russian Federation have been found The Norwegian military tried so hard to practice stealth skills during the exercises that they “disappeared” for two weeks. They were searched with dogs, drones and a helicopter. Around 7 a.m. today, several soldiers from the second group finally reappeared.

Why the elites keep being hoist by their own petard Establishment overreach has created an angry, distrustful public.

Quangos are out of control – and ministers like it that way With over 500,000 staff and a total expenditure greater than the GDP of Norway, the reliance on these ‘arm’s-length bodies’ by ministers, and therefore the impact on our lives, has never been greater.

$1.6T Credit Bubble Bursts as Two “Healthy” U.S. Firms Collapse Two billion-dollar companies imploded. Tricolor, AAA-rated, built on fraud. First Brands, trading fine days before bankruptcy. Together, they just blew a $1.6 trillion hole in the private credit façade. Shadow banks are hiding rot under the surface—and the Fed’s only way out is printing. Again.

Deniers are everywhere. The race is on to be a skeptic now So many political leaders are backtracking on green policies, Bloomberg laments the Climate Deniers are Hiding in Plain Sight.

Disturbing Secrets about Vaccines The Cochrane review of the HPV vaccines is an embarrassing illustration of Cochrane’s scientific and moral decline. The review is flawed, missed nearly half of the eligible trials, was influenced by reporting bias and biased trial designs, used the term placebo to describe the active comparators, and failed to declare the lead author’s financial ties to the vaccine manufacturers.

Tylenol Maker Privately Admitted Evidence Was Getting ‘Heavy’ For Autism Risk In 2018 The pharmaceutical company behind Tylenol privately acknowledged the likelihood of an association between its drug in pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders like autism in children seven years ago. Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

‘Massive’ comet hurtling toward us is larger than previously thought, could be alien tech, scientist says: ‘It could change everything for us’ Scientists have discovered that the 3I/ATLAS — a Manhattan-sized interstellar object that potentially has alien tech — is much larger than previously thought.

Chinese-made ‘bone glue’ fixes fractures in just 3 minutes with one injection Lin Xianfeng, associate chief orthopedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, in Hangzhou, said the adhesive can achieve precise fixation in a matter of minutes even in blood-rich environments.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

💬 Testimonials

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions