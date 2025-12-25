🎅 Free Christmas Issue of the Naked Emperor's Must-Reads (25 December 2025)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.
🔥 Top Stories
Inside America’s 2025 fightback against foreign speech censors…
US murders collapse…
Epstein file push backfires…
DOJ admits Epstein disclosures delayed by million-document cache…
Why governments increasingly resemble the criminals they condemn…
How ideological elites methodically hollow out a nation…
Why Christmas spirit matters under permanent political gloom…
The radical, anti-state origins buried within the Christmas story…
Vatican diplomats scramble to prevent war in Venezuela…
Starmer accused of surrendering UK energy control to EU…
The lobotomobile: when medical certainty turned into mass harm…
…and many more stories below.
👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.
📖 Today’s Book
Doctoring Data: How to sort out medical advice from medical nonsense by Malcolm Kendrick
Dr Kendrick takes a scalpel to the world of medical research and dissects it for your inspection. He reveals the tricks that are played to make minute risk look enormous.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”
Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:
1️⃣ First → original paywalled version
2️⃣ Second → free archived version
If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Merry Christmas, everyone! I hope you are getting ready to tuck into a sumptuous Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.
But don’t get too comfortable, remember you must be kept on high alert, even on Christmas day, to ensure that you are ready for more of your hard-earned money to be spent on war in 2026.
Euractiv warns us that Russian fish may be infiltrating your Christmas dinner. Any of you pescatarians should be going hungry today, just in case you are accidentally eating one of these scaly, KGB spies.
Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? Well what did you expect with Russian wolves on the loose? CNN asks us to consider the possibility that these canine Ruskies have been attacking ‘Santa’s reindeer.’ Of course, Putin is blamed for a Finnish reindeer farmer finding carcasses on a near daily basis. We should have known that invading Ukraine was just a diversion for the wolves’ aggressive incursion in Scandinavia.
Don’t check that big present in the corner of your room - Putin is in it ready to ruin your Christmas. But if you do manage to forget about his impending threat, I hope you have a very merry Christmas!
And if you eat a bit too much over these next few days, remember if Santa can lose the pounds, so can you.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Netanyahu’s office sends a Christmas message to Iran showing Trump and Netanyahu flying a B-2 bomber together
🥊 Quick Hits
A Chronology of the American Fightback Against Foreign Censors in 2025
A chronology of the brewing U.S. counteroffensive – and thoughts about what comes next.
U.S. murders on pace for largest one-year drop on record
Percentage change in select types of crime, 2024-2025
Democrats’ push for Epstein files boomeranged with Clinton featured prominently throughout
Be careful what you ask for: The most recent disclosures, posted on Friday, blows back on Democrats who sought concrete implication of Trump in the files.
DOJ: Epstein files release may take ‘weeks’ after discovery of 1M more documents
The Justice Department said in a statement that the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI had discovered “over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case” and turned them over to the DOJ.
The Robber and the Government: Differences and One Great Big Likeness
The comparison between government and robbery is often dismissed as radical libertarian provocation unworthy of serious consideration. This dismissal, however, ignores a rich intellectual heritage that spans over two millennia. The government-robber comparison has served as an analytical tool for understanding state formation, institutional behavior, and political legitimacy across multiple scholarly traditions, employed by thinkers whose intellectual credentials are beyond dispute.
How to destroy a country: Part 1
In Part 1 Paul Weston describes the rise and rise of the East European Marxist intellectuals whose theories successfully corrupted the West.
Why Christmas cheer matters more than ever
Our grasping government and grim news cycle are conspiring to dull the spirit of the season. Don’t let them.
Reclaiming the Antistate Roots of Christmas
Shortly after hearing about the birth of Jesus, Herod the king tried to have the child murdered. Indeed, Herod’s oppressive rule and the predations of the Roman state play a huge role in the Christmas story.
Pope Leo’s crack team of diplomats face war in Venezuela
The Catholic church is no friend of Nicolas Maduro, but the newish Peruvian-American pontiff is quietly determined to head off a US conflict there.
Starmer to push Britain into stricter net zero targets under EU deal
Prime Minister accused of ‘surrendering control’ of UK energy system to rejoin bloc’s electricity market
Measuring Climate Change Without a Ruler
The central empirical claim of modern climate science is that the Earth system is gaining energy, and that this gain is sufficiently well measured to justify strong conclusions about long-term warming. This claim does not fail because of greenhouse physics, radiative transfer, or conservation laws. It fails—or at least becomes far less certain—because of a category error about measurement.
A Dark Chapter in Psychiatry: The Lobotomobile
In the history of medicine, few stories capture the dual nature of scientific progress and human tragedy quite like the infamous “lobotomobile.” This traveling psychiatric clinic, which crisscrossed America in the 1960s, represents both the desperate search for mental health treatments and the dangers of unchecked medical enthusiasm.
💎 Fascinating Finds
The Age of the All-Access AI Agent Is Here
Big AI companies courted controversy by scraping wide swaths of the public internet. With the rise of AI agents, the next data grab is far more private.
An Anatomy Professor Explains The Bizarre Biology of Elves
Imagine Santa’s elves not as fantasy figures but as highly adapted beings designed for the unique demands of their world. From enhanced resilience to happy hormones and efficient energy production, each adapted anatomical feature serves a purpose, allowing them to work joyfully, and without pause, in a cold climate that would challenge the rest of us.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.
Wishing you and all your readers a very Merry Christmas.
Believe this link pretty much sums up the America crazy we are living through with massive 2025 propaganda.
https://x.com/covie_93/status/2002065415758082211?s=42
Happy Christmas! Free ebook: "Deceit in Islam"
The PDF and EPUB ebook files are free to download.
https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/happy-christmas-free-ebook-deceit