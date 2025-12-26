🥊 Free Boxing Day Issue of the Naked Emperor's Must-Reads (26 December 2025)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.
🔥 Top Stories
Trump launches Christmas airstrikes as Christian killings escalate…
China quietly turns cargo ships into mobile missile platforms…
Teacher treated as extremist for showing Trump videos…
Peter Thiel warns right fixates on past, misses future…
Multiculturalism now openly requires suppressing free speech…
Conscription rhetoric grows as Europe flirts with mass war…
Ukraine strikes Russian refinery using British missiles…
Samsung insiders accused of handing China advanced chip tech…
North Korea unveils nuclear submarine amid regional arms race…
How Marxist theory completes its cultural conquest…
Silver breaks $75 as monetary system stress intensifies…
Global investors quietly abandon ESG ideology…
AI emerges as the true battlefield of this century…
Dickens’ legacy reveals capitalism critique built on resentment…
Scientist brews vaccine-infused beer…
…and many more stories below.
👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.
📖 Today’s Book
Spygate Exposed: 2025 Reissue Edition by Svetlana Lokhova
Lokhova reveals the truth behind Spygate, tracing the tangled web of deceit involving President Obama’s inner circle, Hillary Clinton’s campaign, British intelligence operatives, the CIA, and Christopher Steele and more. Drawing on newly declassified records and findings from the Durham investigation, Lokhova also exposes the media’s role in amplifying these falsehoods.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”
Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:
1️⃣ First → original paywalled version
2️⃣ Second → free archived version
If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Happy Boxing Day! No, it’s not the day we get to enjoy watching (or taking part in) some fisticuffs, it’s historically the day our masters box-up their scraps. Win-win, we don’t starve by getting to eat what their dogs wouldn’t and they get to feel all warm inside, something that their reptilian skin normally only allows during bathing in the sun. Nowadays, with our declining economics resulting in fewer bin (trash can) lorries (trucks), they get the additional bonus of their bins not filling up as quickly.
There are many signs of how rapidly things are deteriorating, from pot-holes, dirty hospitals and over-crowded schools to infrequent bin collections, but one that has particularly disappointed me is the decline in British comedy. For a while now, Channel 4, has delivered a ‘funny’ alternative to the King’s Christmas Speech. It is always boringly full of progressive politics but his year, they have decided to switch off their final engine and nosedive with Jimmy Kimmel.
As he points out from the get-go, nobody in Britain (apart from the metropolitan elite) knows who he is, so why they paid him to whinge about Trump for five minutes is a conundrum. It shows how much of a bubble the media elite are still in and how they will continue pumping out the same tiresome content as the ship rapidly submerges beneath the waves. Let me know how many seconds you managed to watch.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Tony Blair & the Secret Network of Elites Who DESTROYED Britain
Are the Fabian Society quietly reshaping Britain from behind the scenes?
In this explosive episode of Heretics, barrister Steven Barrett lays out a chilling, historically grounded case that connects Tony Blair, elite technocrats, and a long march away from trial by jury, democracy, and national sovereignty.
🥊 Quick Hits
War on Christmas: Trump Announces Wave of Airstrikes Targeting ISIS Militants in Nigeria
Trump cast the Nigeria strikes as an assault on those “who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians.”
Chinese Cargo Ship Packed Full Of Modular Missile Launchers Emerges
China has packed a deck of a medium-sized cargo ship with 60 containerized vertical launch cells, radar, and close-in weapons
Teacher ‘likened to terrorist’ after showing Trump videos to students
Safeguarding officials seek Prevent referral after films of US president shown to A-level pupils
‘I’ve been allergic to AI for a long time’: an interview with Peter Thiel
“There was a medieval play on the Antichrist from 1160 or so, Ludus de Antichristo. It’s not a very good literary production, but there are these three kings, the Antichrist conquerors who focus on things like nationalism or their countries or their history. They lose because they’re too fixated on the past whilst the Antichrist is thinking about the future, and about what can be done. They don’t see Antichrist coming. So while it’s very important for those on the right to think about the past, to think about the history and what happened – they still should not lose sight of the future.”
All in the family: In 2026, a surge of politicians’ kids are running for office
As voters clamor for change, a new generation of Pelosis, Kennedys, Kings and other powerful families are stepping up to keep their political legacies alive.
Free speech will have to go to preserve multiculturalism
One Australian politician has said the quiet part out loud
World War And The Plan To Control Or Kill Young Western Men
One indicator of a coming purge is the open call for young men (specifically conservative men) to accept the idea of future conscription. Multiple EU member states have threatened to institute a military draft if volunteer numbers do not dramatically increase (so much for “democracy”). The purpose of the draft? To construct an EU army large enough to go toe-to-toe with Russia.
Ukraine hits major Russian oil refinery with British missiles
The refinery was one of southern Russia’s biggest suppliers of oil products, according to the officials.
Ten former Samsung employees arrested for industrial espionage charges for giving China chipmaker 10nm tech — executives and researchers allegedly leaked DRAM technology to China-based CXMT, resulting in trillions of losses in Korean Won
It’s reported that the group used shell companies to transfer information and constantly moved their offices to avoid detection.
North Korea reveals new images of its first ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine
Building a nuclear-powered submarine has been a long-held goal for Kim, who first discussed it at a ruling party congress in 2021, but the fact its rival, South Korea, has recently being given the blessing of the Trump administration to pursue its own nuclear-powered subs appears to have added urgency to Kim’s plans.
How to destroy a country, part 3
Part 2 looked at ‘intellectual’ Marxism’s continuing long march through our institutions and concomitant negative effect on industry and the economy. Today Paul Weston looks at its oppressive social and cultural impact.
Silver price today crosses $75 per ounce for the first time ever
Silver’s performance this year has been particularly striking. The metal has surged 138% over the past one year, 99% in six months, 59% in three months, and 39% in one month, highlighting both the speed and scale of the rally.
Breaking free from ESG: Financial investment and politics don’t mix
After years of virtue signaling and sucking up to left-wing political leaders, these firms, which are among the world’s largest, have refreshingly rediscovered the concept of old-fashioned fiduciary responsibility.
The Real War of the Century: Artificial Intelligence
The defining conflict of the 21st century will not be between humans and machines. It will be between two visions of intelligence: deterministic optimization versus meaning-making under uncertainty.
Dickens the Man
Charles Dickens trained many to hate capitalism, but he never understood the difference between envious hatred of wealth and charitable concern for the poor. The true story of his personal life makes this evident.
Meteorologist Dr. Ryan Maue Warns “Germany Won’t Make It” If Winter Turns Severe
Dr. Ryan Maue warns at X that if the winter of 1962-1963 happened again with today’s Europeean energy system, then “Germany won’t make it”. The country has “exceptional energy shortfalls.”
He made beer that’s also a vaccine. Now controversy is brewing
Buck isn’t just a home brewer dabbling in drug-making. He is a virologist at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md., where he studies polyomaviruses, which have been linked to various cancers and to serious health problems for people with weakened immune systems. He discovered four of the 13 polyomaviruses known to infect humans.
💎 Fascinating Finds
All I want for Christmas is a sense of purpose
The philosopher Thomas Nagel once argued that the human craving for objective “purpose” is a logical mistake; treating meaning as a tangible object to be found leads to frustration because the Universe cannot provide it. Existential dread based on our limited time, small size, or lack of utility is unfounded, as even becoming immortal, infinite, or useful to a higher power would not inherently make life more meaningful. The most effective response to life’s apparent meaninglessness is not despair or defiance, but irony — taking life seriously while accepting it as an experience to be enjoyed rather than a puzzle to be solved.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.
Right, Thiel is full of shit - we already knew that but this is just another cherry on the midden.
The play he refers to has precisely zero to do with nationalism, conservatism or any such idea - it is about the struggle between wordly power (Holy German Empire and Emperor) and divine power as manifested by the Papacy.
Using plays, morality or comedy or tragedy, for political propaganda was rather standard, has been since Antiquity.
Thiel is of course nothing but the usual tired globalist wannabe-dictator, saying whatever he thinks will net him more power. Or as any self-respecting old-school anarchist ought to know: then the rich and the powerful wave the flag and talk about causes and visions, they simply mean to trick you into dying to increase their power and profits.
Line ups beginning at local bullion dealer. Ag and Au