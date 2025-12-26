📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Trump launches Christmas airstrikes as Christian killings escalate…

China quietly turns cargo ships into mobile missile platforms…

Teacher treated as extremist for showing Trump videos…

Peter Thiel warns right fixates on past, misses future…

Multiculturalism now openly requires suppressing free speech…

Conscription rhetoric grows as Europe flirts with mass war…

Ukraine strikes Russian refinery using British missiles…

Samsung insiders accused of handing China advanced chip tech…

North Korea unveils nuclear submarine amid regional arms race…

How Marxist theory completes its cultural conquest…

Silver breaks $75 as monetary system stress intensifies…

Global investors quietly abandon ESG ideology…

AI emerges as the true battlefield of this century…

Dickens’ legacy reveals capitalism critique built on resentment…

Scientist brews vaccine-infused beer…

…and many more stories below.

Happy Boxing Day! No, it’s not the day we get to enjoy watching (or taking part in) some fisticuffs, it’s historically the day our masters box-up their scraps. Win-win, we don’t starve by getting to eat what their dogs wouldn’t and they get to feel all warm inside, something that their reptilian skin normally only allows during bathing in the sun. Nowadays, with our declining economics resulting in fewer bin (trash can) lorries (trucks), they get the additional bonus of their bins not filling up as quickly.

There are many signs of how rapidly things are deteriorating, from pot-holes, dirty hospitals and over-crowded schools to infrequent bin collections, but one that has particularly disappointed me is the decline in British comedy. For a while now, Channel 4, has delivered a ‘funny’ alternative to the King’s Christmas Speech. It is always boringly full of progressive politics but his year, they have decided to switch off their final engine and nosedive with Jimmy Kimmel.

As he points out from the get-go, nobody in Britain (apart from the metropolitan elite) knows who he is, so why they paid him to whinge about Trump for five minutes is a conundrum. It shows how much of a bubble the media elite are still in and how they will continue pumping out the same tiresome content as the ship rapidly submerges beneath the waves. Let me know how many seconds you managed to watch.

Tony Blair & the Secret Network of Elites Who DESTROYED Britain Are the Fabian Society quietly reshaping Britain from behind the scenes? In this explosive episode of Heretics, barrister Steven Barrett lays out a chilling, historically grounded case that connects Tony Blair, elite technocrats, and a long march away from trial by jury, democracy, and national sovereignty.

All I want for Christmas is a sense of purpose The philosopher Thomas Nagel once argued that the human craving for objective “purpose” is a logical mistake; treating meaning as a tangible object to be found leads to frustration because the Universe cannot provide it. Existential dread based on our limited time, small size, or lack of utility is unfounded, as even becoming immortal, infinite, or useful to a higher power would not inherently make life more meaningful. The most effective response to life’s apparent meaninglessness is not despair or defiance, but irony — taking life seriously while accepting it as an experience to be enjoyed rather than a puzzle to be solved. Share

