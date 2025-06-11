Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The High Cost of Vengeance by Freda Utley

In 1948, Readers Digest posted English writer and political activist Freda Utley to Germany. The result was The High Cost of Vengeance, first published in 1949, in which Utley critically discusses and analyses the Allied occupation policies, including the expulsion of millions of Germans from European nations after World War II and the Morgenthau plan. She explores the United States’ treatment of German captives, the Allied use of slave labour in France and the Soviet Union, and the Nuremberg Trials legal processes.

