Today’s book is:
Life Itself: Its Origin and Nature by Francis Crick
From the Nobel prize-winner who helped to reveal the structure of DNA, this book addresses the ultimate scientific question of the nature of life.
In this book, Francis Crick uses the hypothetical scenario that life originated on earth when a rocket carrying primitive spores was sent to earth by a higher civilization.
If you want to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first create the universe. --Carl Sagan