Former National Institutes of Health (NIH) director, Francis Collins, who helped coordinate America’s Covid response, was interviewed by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic last week.

This is the same Francis Collins who wanted a quick and devastating published take down of the Great Barrington Declaration proposal from ‘three fringe epidemiologists’ (Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, Sunetra Gupta of the University of Oxford and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University).

During the session Collins was asked whether any of his conversations were regarding compliance on EcoHealth.

EcoHealth Alliance is the organisation that had extremely close ties with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Headed by Peter Daszak, its Project DEFUSE was a rejected plan to create chimeric coronaviruses including a modified spike protein that looked suspiciously like the one in SARS-CoV-2.

Before Collins could answer the question on EcoHealth, his lawyer stepped in telling him not to answer the question. The grounds given for not answering was an executive branch confidentially interest.

This carried on with his lawyer stepping in time and time again.

Other takeaways from his testimony include the fact that the six-feet apart social distancing rules were not based on any science or evidence.

He confirmed that the lab leak hypothesis is not a conspiracy theory.

The former director was unaware of any NIH policies that ensured proper oversight of foreign labs.

Collins supported every enforcement that the NIH took against EcoHealth Alliance.

And he told the committee that Anthony Fauci asked him to take part in the infamous February 2020 call which led to lab leak theory being suppressed. This contradicts what Fauci has previously said.

All interesting stuff but most of this just confirms what we already knew or suspected. That’s great but in reality this is just theatre, when what we really need is some real answers and some prosecutions, rather than a few slapped wrists.

