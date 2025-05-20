Former Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs says his cancer cells contain Covid vaccine spike proteins · Brexit betrayal: Starmer surrenders everything to EU & Today's Must-Reads - 20 May 2025
🔥 Top Stories
Musk’s chatbot Grok spent a day answering all questions with ‘white genocide’…
OpenAI co-founder planned survival bunker for AGI geo-political meltdown…
Pharma company buys bankrupt 23andMe DNA company…
Second Ukrainian young man charged with Starmer arson…
Assange film director wins major Golden Globe honour…
Children being taught that Stonehenge was built by black people…
Japan bond yields hit records as support gets cut…
Japan’s PM warns financial health worse than Greece’s…
ECB warns unstable gold market could trigger next financial crisis…
WHO members officially adopt legally binding pandemic treaty…
Senior FDA official admits she refused COVID vaccination due to pregnancy…
and much, much more….
📖 Today’s Book
Operation Paperclip: The Secret Intelligence Program that Brought Nazi Scientists to America by Annie Jacobsen
