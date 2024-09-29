📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Donald Trump Has a Plan to Make America's Children Healthy Again. It's a Good One. Former CDC director, Robert Redfield says “to heal our children, a president must see the possible and lead our nation to act. After more than 40 years in the public health arena, it might surprise some of my colleagues to know I think President Trump chose the right man for the job: Robert Kennedy, Jr”. “Kennedy is right: All three of the principal health agencies suffer from agency capture. A large portion of the FDA's budget is provided by pharmaceutical companies. NIH is cozy with biomedical and pharmaceutical companies and its scientists are allowed to collect royalties on drugs NIH licenses to pharma. And as the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), I know the agency can be influenced by special interest groups”. “But it doesn't stop in the health agencies: the U.S. Department of Agriculture is a captive of industry, too. Created to help the family farmer and to ensure a wholesome food supply, today the agency often favors large corporations over the interests of small farmers and the public's health. To cure our children, we must reevaluate our food choices and the underlying practices of the agricultural sector. We must prioritize wholesome and nutritious food”.

De novo evolution of transmissible tumours in hydra. While most cancers are not transmissible, there are rare cases where cancer cells can spread between individuals and even across species, leading to epidemics.

AI-accelerated Nazca survey nearly doubles the number of known figurative geoglyphs and sheds light on their purpose. Fifteen of a total of 303 newly discovered relief-type figurative geoglyphs from the AI-assisted survey. Drone images taken during the field survey that confirmed the geoglyphs as authentic. The scale bars are 5 m.

Study reveals the benefits and downside of fasting. Having more stem cell activity is good for regeneration, but too much of a good thing over time can have less favorable consequences.

“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. ” George Orwell

At Senator Ron Johnson’s Roundtable on “American Health and Nutrition: A Second Opinion,” Dr Casey Means unravelled the propaganda that she was taught at Stanford Medical School.

The US yield curve is screaming “Danger!” and once again nobody is listening. The U.S. Treasury yield curve is one of the most important indicators in global financial markets, serving as a reflection of investors’ sentiment, economic outlook, and central bank policy.

Middle-aged Swifties are weird. It speaks to an emotional immaturity.

A Coup in Brussels. When Ursula von der Leyen unveiled her team for the next European Commission last week, even the mainstream media, usually sycophantically deferential to Brussels, was forced to admit that what the commission president has pulled off is nothing short of a coup.

Am I Racist? demolishes the race grifters. Matt Walsh’s latest film exposes the backwardness of woke identity politics.

What if a foreign hacker could turn home batteries into “pager-bombs” but 7,500 times bigger? You’re patting yourself on the back for getting cheap batteries (never mind the slaves) and it all seems dandy until one sunny day, a leader who was cheesed off with a trade deal, quietly switches off the “overcharge protection” on all of them remotely.

Measles “Outbreak” In Maine Was Vaccine-Induced All Along. ICAN’s attorneys obtained documents related to the widely reported May 2023 “outbreak” of measles in Maine. As it turns out, test results from the CDC confirmed that the measles case was “consistent with vaccine strain,” meaning there was no “outbreak” and, instead, it was the vaccine that caused the child’s rash.

The Stage Is Being Set For The Greatest Period Of Chaos In U.S. History. Major wars threaten to throw the entire planet into a state of turmoil, criminals are running wild in our streets, and in a little over a month the outcome of the presidential election is likely to cause an unprecedented explosion of anger.

Journal Pressured to Retract Study on Covid-19 Vaccine Harms. A vaccine manufacturer launched defamation proceedings against researchers who published a study that reported adverse events in people following Covid-19 vaccination. It also sued the editor of the international journal that published the study and demanded that the offending article be retracted immediately.

Argentina’s poverty rate soars above 50% under Javier Milei. Latest data blamed on government austerity measures as populist leader’s popularity begins to falter.

DoJ Notified of Suspected Faulty Welds on Subs, Aircraft Carriers at Newport News Shipbuilding. Shipuilder Newport News Shipbuilding, Va., informed the Department of Justice of faulty welds that may have been made intentionally on non-critical components on in-service Navy submarines and aircraft carriers.

Downton Abbey, the Corruption of the Great Families, and the Future of Freedom. If the Dowager Countess were around today she would stand with the freedom of the people against the controls of the state and its managers.

The babies who are murdered to order. Babies were taken at birth to have their organs and stem cells harvested as part of a sickening but highly lucrative international trade. Certainly, the Ukraine has become the main supplier of the global stem cell trade.

It’s time to roll up sleeves for new COVID, flu shots. The CDC urges both an updated COVID-19 shot and yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older.

