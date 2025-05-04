📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 62,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

📖 This Week’s Top Book

Callous Disregard: Autism and Vaccines--The Truth Behind a Tragedy by Andrew J. Wakefield

🎞️ Worth Watching

Catherine Fitts: Power Grids, Bankers vs. the West, Secret Underground Bases, and Extinction Events. Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts on how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population.

🥊 Quick Hits

You've been fed propaganda nonsense about Ukraine and the invented Russian menace. These are the lies you've been told. Hardly anyone in this country knows the truth about Ukraine. There has been nothing like it since we were all lied to about the Iraq invasion, with bilge about fictional ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’. The liars were caught out. And they learned from it. They learned to lie more skilfully.

Russia is ready for a bad deal with Trump for good Russian reasons. The Russian source explains “At this point in time, we have no reason to want to fight a US president who says he doesn’t want to fight Russians… We understand a bigger war is coming. The military needs two to three years of preparations, improvements, reorganization. Also, Putin needs to prove he has tried peace with the Americans, and they can’t be trusted. Russians have no illusions about the stability of US politics. This is a deal that is as stable as Trump’s mind.”

Here’s why Trump’s foreign policy is calculated, not chaotic. Trump embraces a realist doctrine grounded in great-power competition. He has defined his global priorities: secure North America as a geopolitical fortress from Greenland to Panama; redirect US and allied power toward containing China; make peace with Russia; and consolidate influence in the Middle East by supporting Israel, partnering with Gulf monarchies, and confronting Iran.

Woke is not dead yet. Our elites won’t give up their mad ideas without a fight.

Scientology, The CIA, and MK-ULTRA. The first in a series investigating the intelligence connections to the Church of Scientology since its founding, including drug trafficking operations, founder L. Ron Hubbard’s work adjacent to the CIA’s MK-ULTRA, and their unprecedented infiltration of the US government.

Karoline Leavitt: "No Specific Timeline" on Epstein Files Release It's been over 100 days and the Trump White House hasn't released the Epstein files.

The dystopian megacity that makes half the world's laptops: Chinese metropolis of 30million where workers 'don't see the sunlight' and big brother is always watching... but which you've probably never heard of. Earlier this year, authorities installed 27,900 surveillance cameras and 245 sensors as part of a comprehensive 'grid' surveillance plan to keep tabs on its residents.

Man With Three Faces: Politics, Pathology, and the Modern Selves. If you challenge someone’s sense of self or their capacity to evaluate themselves as a person of some standing in communities and within other social milieux they esteem, there’s no hope of hashing it out over the facts. An incredible amount of the sociopolitical dysfunction we have experienced over the last highly polarized and insane decade (and beyond) can be attributed to this fact—and that everything is identity now, and every identity is political now too.

Canada has chosen managed decline. How on Earth has the Liberal Party won again?

Blackouts – the warning sign of Net Zero insanity. Nobody outside needs to sabotage this system – it’s been sabotaged by energy policy choices from within, simply because politicians joined the Climate Change Cult and listened to the Net Zero lunacy of Bill Gates.

The Great Spillover Hoax. Why precisely were Anthony Fauci and his cohorts so anxious to blame SARS-CoV-2 on bats and later pangolins in wet markets? It was not just to deflect attention from the possibility that the novel virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan doing gain-of-function research. There was a larger point: to reinforce a very important narrative concerning zoonotic spillovers.

Tech recruitment father 'who kept his three children locked up inside House of Horrors for four years because of his fear of Covid'. Three young boys who were allegedly locked inside their home for four years by their Covid-obsessed parents began hyperventilating and threw themselves onto the lawn to stroke the grass after being rescued by police, it has emerged.

Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida. Florida adults who received BNT162b2 had significantly higher risk of 12-month all-cause, cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 mortality compared to matched mRNA-1273 recipients. Share

🔦Spotlights You May Have Missed

💎 Fascinating Finds

Researchers secretly experimented on Reddit users with AI-generated comments. According to the subreddit’s moderators, the AI took on numerous different identities in comments during the course of the experiment, including a sexual assault survivor, a trauma counselor “specializing in abuse,” and a “Black man opposed to Black Lives Matter.”

How dandelions conquered concrete to bring nature back to cities Having found ways to resist numerous pressures, dandelions grow prolifically in unfriendly cities, helping other wild species to survive as well. How do they do it?

👀 In Case You Missed It

NATO Expansion: What Gorbachev Heard. Declassified documents show security assurances against NATO expansion to Soviet leaders from Baker, Bush, Genscher, Kohl, Gates, Mitterrand, Thatcher, Hurd, Major, and Woerner. Slavic Studies Panel Addresses “Who Promised What to Whom on NATO Expansion?”

