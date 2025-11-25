📰 Reaching over 75,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

America’s Polarization Has Become the World’s Side Hustle

A new feature on X is revealing that a surprising number of highly divisive political accounts — many promoting “America First” narratives — are not even located in the U.S. Accounts posting inflammatory content are now being traced to Bangladesh, Nigeria, Thailand, Eastern Europe, Vietnam, and Turkey, often using AI-generated material to increase engagement and profit.

For the most part, the only ‘psyop’ here is one being run on social media users by social media companies themselves in search of getting more ad revenue by any means necessary.

Key revelations:

MAGANationX (400k followers) traced to Eastern Europe

@1776General_ actually operates from Turkey

IvankaNews posting from Nigeria

“Dark MAGA” located in Thailand

The founder of America First AIPAC Tracker lives in Germany and identifies as a Marxist Share

🔥 Top Stories

Trump Doctrine Triumph: messy execution, but profound geopolitical shift…

EU Chat Control poses ‘existential catastrophic risk’ to encryption…

Weaponised Lawfare threatening Western democracies…

Judge dismisses Comey & James over illegally appointed prosecutor…

Judge throws out Truth Social’s defamation case against The Guardian…

DOJ requests release of Epstein & Maxwell grand jury material…

More than 2,000 children disappear in UK social services care each year…

Pentagon probes Sen. Kelly over video urging troops to defy “illegal orders”…

Meet the bond market vigilantes — governments face invisible economic foes…

EPA approves new ‘forever chemical’ pesticides for food supply…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Upgrade to Read the Full Briefing

👉 Become a Paid Subscriber — Free 7-Day Trial

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: