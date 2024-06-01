Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

Tonga’s volcanic eruption could cause unusual weather for the rest of the decade, new study shows. Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai (Hunga Tonga for short) erupted on January 15 2022 in the Pacific Kingdom of Tonga. It created a tsunami which triggered warnings across the entire Pacific basin, and sent sound waves around the globe multiple times. A new study published in the Journal of Climate explores the climate impacts of this eruption. Our findings show the volcano can explain last year’s extraordinarily large ozone hole, as well as the much wetter than expected summer of 2024. The eruption could have lingering effects on our winter weather for years to come.

This Scottish City Just Banned SUV And Airline Ads . Here’s Why. Scotland's capital city has banned advertisements for airlines and sports utility vehicles, along with ads for cruise lines and oil and gas companies, in what campaigners are calling a "historic" step-up in action to tackle climate change. Edinburgh's council announced on Tuesday that it had moved to exclude adverts and sponsorships for "high-carbon products and services" that "undermine the council’s commitment to tackling the climate emergency."

Polish workers are fighting the EU’s green tyranny . Solidarity – the trade union that brought down Poland’s Communist regime – is leading the charge against Net Zero. Earlier this month, the Solidarity farmers’ union held a mass demonstration in Warsaw against the European Green Deal. This is a set of EU policy initiatives designed to make the bloc carbon neutral by 2050. One of its main targets is Europe’s agricultural sector. Solidarity rightly considers these measures anti-worker, anti-development and undemocratic.

UK pandemic deaths caused by euthanasia drug Midazolam , new research paper claims. An extremely well-cited Australian paper, published by the open-access journal Medical and Clinical Research claims that the pandemic in the UK from 2020-2022 was caused not by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but by euthanasia of elderly patients in hospitals and care homes using the sedative Midazolam, ostensibly to clear beds in a clogged NHS in anticipation of a COVID-19 epidemic that never materialised.

Japan Confirms It Spent A Record $62 Billion In Failed Attempt To Prop Up Yen. Confirming what everyone knew, this morning Japan's finance ministry confirmed that it spent a record ¥9.8 trillion ($62.2 billion) over the past month, but really on two occasions, in a failed attempt to prop up the yen after it fell to a 34-year low against the dollar, surpassing the total amount it used during the last intervention in 2022 to defend the currency, which also failed to prop up the doomed currency.

EU states agree 'prohibitive' tariffs on Russia grain imports. The latest rounds of sanctions will "tackle illegal Russian exports of stolen Ukraine grain into EU markets," the EU's trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, said on social media. The tariffs will also be applied to products from Belarus, which served as a staging ground for Russia's attack on Ukraine. But the tariffs will not apply to Russian grain transiting through the EU to countries outside the bloc, to ensure that food supplies for elsewhere, notably Africa and Asia, are not impacted. [Hello food inflation]

Germany Wants EU Push to End Last 20% of Russia Energy Imports. Europe’s top economy, along with the Czech Republic, is asking the bloc to set up a high-level working group to identify ways to phase out the remaining Russian gas supplies — including liquefied natural gas — as well as oil and nuclear material still coming to Europe, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News. While the EU has managed to cut energy imports from what was once its biggest supplier by 80% since Vladimir Putin’s attack, many countries in the bloc remain reliant on Russian gas as well as radioactive material to fuel nuclear power stations. [Hello energy inflation]

Not what you’ve been told. The main problem with conventional economic theory is that it originated at a time when virtually the only energy used in the economy was provided by human and animal labour, and the nutritional energy which made that labour possible. We hear echoes of this era every time someone measures productivity by comparing economic output with hours of human labour. Eventually, economics will be redefined as the related study of thermodynamics and finance, and we’ll cease to describe behavioural observations about money as the “laws” of economics. For now, though, we can put ourselves in an advantaged position by bringing the material into our understanding of the economy.