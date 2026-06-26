Top Stories

Zelensky orders 40-day offensive to pressure Putin…

Russia could have millions of stockpiled drones within years of war’s end…

Iran says it alone will govern Hormuz shipping…

UN pauses Hormuz evacuation plan after cargo ship attacked…

Home Office plans to house asylum seekers on military bases…

Judge orders DOJ to release more Epstein files by July 2…

UK police crime-prediction AI produced results that couldn’t be trusted…

White House asks OpenAI to limit its next model release…

Government plans to algorithmically push legacy media into people’s feeds…

AI data centre boom is fuelling a third wave of inflation…

Supreme Court blocks Roundup cancer victims from suing Monsanto…

Medicine’s worst failures rarely come from malice — but from confidence…

👉 Stop scrolling to find relevant news stories and save hours of your time by reading our daily curated newsletter.

Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and join the thousands of readers challenging the narrative every day.

Editor’s Spotlight