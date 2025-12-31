📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Top Stories

EU pours billions into NGOs to engineer cultural “awareness”…

Chinese supertanker tests US Venezuela blockade credibility…

Russian doomsday radio breaks silence with Swan Lake…

Sex-selective abortions expose fatal contradictions of multiculturalism…

Social media ID laws push internet toward permission system…

John Pilger documented truths legacy media systematically erased…

Hybrid vehicles linked to higher fatality risk than petrol cars…

Physics imposes hard limits on offshore wind fantasy…

Historic warming undermines CO₂-centric climate narrative…

RFK Jr targets food dyes, processed toxins in 2026 agenda…

Assisted suicide expands from terminal illness to despair…

Corridor care normalised as UK hospitals quietly fail…

Vitamin D “debunked” by study that misled medicine…

Peer review system traces back to power, not truth…



Today's Book

The Scapegoat by Rene Girard Widely regarded as one of the most profound critics of our time, René Girard has pursued a powerful line of inquiry across the fields of the humanities and the social sciences. Underlying Girard’s daring textual hypothesis is a powerful theory of history and culture. Christ’s rejection of all guilt breaks the mythic cycle of violence and the sacred. The scapegoat becomes the Lamb of God; “the foolish genesis of blood-stained idols and the false gods of superstition, politics, and ideologies” are revealed.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

The only thing woke farmers are harvesting at the moment is a large dose of reality.

First we were told to reject real meat and consume plant-based products for health reasons. Companies such as Beyond Meat Inc encouraged us to buy burgers that looked like a five year old had moulded them out of Play-Doh. (“Oh, darling, you even fisted in a white streak to make it look like real fat.” Fine for a child’s rainy day project, just not for my plate.) But as peak insanity hit in 2020/21, so did Beyond Meat’s share price as consumers voted with their taste buds.

However, The Great Reset crowd pushed on. We had rejected their Net Zero foodstuff and so they would humiliate us instead. “Ve vill make zem eat ze bugs, ze ungratevul vools,” thought Klaus Schwab, as he stroked his fluffy, white cat, sitting in his evil lair - “Mwahhhhhhhh, zat vill teach zem.”

But the people have revolted again. This time, the largest European insect protein company has gone bankrupt after blowing hundred of millions of public money on its ridiculous concept. Whoever would have thought!?

2025 seems to be the year wokeness clashed with reality and people realised that plants and insects are no substitute for the real thing.

