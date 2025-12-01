📰 Reaching over 75,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

War is booming — global arms sales hit record $679bn…

Trump says “don’t read anything into it” after closing Venezuelan airspace…

AI may be masking an economic slowdown, not accelerating growth…

‘Spies in the sky’: 60+ UK councils deploy surveillance drones…

US labs breeding deadly foreign ticks for mRNA vaccines…

Pfizer keeping quiet about flu jab safety concerns…

Amazon data centre linked to rare cancer cluster…

New files reveal radioactive clouds lingered for days before the Olympics…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Upgrade to Read the Full Briefing

👉 Become a Paid Subscriber — Free 7-Day Trial

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: