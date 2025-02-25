📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 53,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Iran on ‘high alert’ amid fears of a joint US-Israeli strike...

Treasury cracks down on Iran’s secret oil fleet in sweeping new sanctions...

Putin calls Trump ‘rational’ while slamming Zelensky as ‘toxic’...

Taiwan seizes China-linked cargo ship after key undersea cable is cut...

Four agencies were probing the Bidens—until they were told to stop...

Did Mars once have beaches? China’s rover uncovers hidden evidence...

Top senator’s wife rakes in millions from climate grants he backed...

NSA’s secret chatroom for spies discussing sex and gender surgeries...

BBC caught in scandal after spending £400k on ‘Hamas propaganda’ doc...

500-year-old diaries expose the brutal reality of the Little Ice Age...

Hospital chief had doubts about Lucy Letby’s conviction…

Singapore’s biggest bank cuts 4,000 jobs—AI is taking over...

Is the Fed bankrupt? Here’s why its ‘magic carpet ride’ may crash...

Can a sovereign nation go bankrupt? It’s closer than you think...

BP ditches green energy goals—bets big on oil comeback...

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

