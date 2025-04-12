📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 60,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Revealed: UK military chiefs hidden role in Ukraine’s offensive…

UK troops won’t be a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, says defence minister…

What if Trump’s tariffs actually make sense?

China hikes tariffs to 125%, calls Trump’s moves a ‘joke’ as tensions escalate…

Trump’s Greenland plan - persuasion instead of pressure…

Mysterious U.S. military flight to Afghanistan sparks Bagram base speculation…

British police officers taught they have ‘white privilege’…

Technocracy the Beast System: surveillance & control could enslave humanity…

The rule of efficiency over truth…

UK to dispose of world’s largest plutonium stockpile…

New hidden email raises doubts about Lucy Letby verdict…

Fed says central bank ‘absolutely’ ready to intervene in markets if needed…

Why falling oil prices may signal recession…

Is the dollar collapsing? Not really…

Fed backs off tightening as money supply growth surges to two-year high…

New study links fluoride to 500% rise in autism…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: