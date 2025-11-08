📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 74,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Prigozhin alive? Wagner boss rumored to have fled to Venezuela…

Trump slams BBC as “leftist propaganda machine” over edited speech…

WWII veteran, 100, says war “wasn’t worth it” given today’s Britain…

Zelenskyy claims 25,000 Russian soldiers killed by drones in October…

Russia backs Venezuela, warns US against military interference…

Trump vows G20 boycott over South Africa’s treatment of white farmers…

Turkey issues “genocide” arrest warrants for Netanyahu and top Israelis…

Sam Altman denies bailout plea — asks for massive AI subsidies instead…

US faces 300GW data center boom reshaping global energy demand…

“The Big Short” legend bets $1 billion against the AI bubble…

2025 hurricane season ends near normal despite alarmist forecasts…

AI outperforming doctors in empathy because doctors trained to be robots…

Vaccination as secular ritual? Essay explores the religion of modern science…

Pfizer whistleblower claims infection cover-up and threats from executives…

DNA pioneer James Watson dies at 97, leaving a seismic legacy…

“Musica universalis” — rediscovering lost harmony between ear and cosmos…

and much, much more

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **