📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

House GOP demands DOJ probe Biden’s ‘autopen pardons’ scandal…

Charlie Kirk shooting raises more questions than answers…

Zelensky begs Europe for three more years of funding…

Germany unveils €377B plan to build Europe’s biggest army…

Russia may have tested nuclear-powered missile from Tu-95 bomber…

‘Banned books’ debate actually about protecting children…

ChatGPT data reveals how many users showing psychosis and suicidal thoughts…

Amazon to axe 30,000 office jobs in mass layoff…

FCA shields short sellers’ identities, sparking transparency concerns…

Germany blows up last nuclear towers as economy collapses…

Belgium branded a narco-state by senior Antwerp judge…

Britain faces terminal industrial decline amid soaring energy costs…

Cancer surge among young adults alarms rural America…

New report exposes ecological damage from onshore wind turbines…

Labour plan would fell forests for solar and wind farms…

Great Barrier Reef coral hits record highs, defying alarmists…

‘Guided missiles’ target tumour cells in breakthrough cancer therapy…

and much, much more

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

Paradise Lost by John Milton: The Original Classic - An Epic Tale of Good and Evil by John Milton

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **