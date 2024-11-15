Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
The Secrets of the Federal Reserve by Eustace Mullins
Mullins presents some bare facts about the Federal Reserve System with subjects on:
it IS NOT a U.S. government bank;
it IS NOT controlled by Congress;
it IS a privately owned Central Bank controlled by the elite financiers in their own interest.
The Federal Reserve elite controls excessive interest rates, inflation, the printing of paper money, and have taken control of the depression of prosperity in the United States.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
A big part of what's wrong with America...
Eustace was a strange man. Years ago I had him give a presentation to our government action education group. He was like an early Julian Assage, though not working for the communists. He spent his time working in the government libraries but not leaving when they closed. I guess the security was not so good back then. A lot of what is in this book is what he found in the records. We have been asleep for a long time.