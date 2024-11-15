Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The Secrets of the Federal Reserve by Eustace Mullins

Mullins presents some bare facts about the Federal Reserve System with subjects on:

it IS NOT a U.S. government bank;

it IS NOT controlled by Congress;

it IS a privately owned Central Bank controlled by the elite financiers in their own interest.

The Federal Reserve elite controls excessive interest rates, inflation, the printing of paper money, and have taken control of the depression of prosperity in the United States.

