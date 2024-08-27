📜 Europe's crackdown on Free Speech will create an Entrepreneurial Exodus & Today's Must-Reads
27 August 2024 - Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Zuckerberg letter reveals Covid censorship pressures…
Most climate policies don’t reduce emissions…
Is Telegram really an encrypted messaging app?…
Boris Johnson’s warning about free speech under Starmer…
Why Universal Basic Income will fail…
How Twitter and ChatGPT are being used as tools in modern warfare…
Violent offenders let off if they say sorry…
American state’s mysterious cancer rate surge…
Naked Emperor’s Spotlight
Entrepreneurial Exodus
The global tech community is in shock after the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in Paris at the weekend. Durov is reportedly under investigation for serious crimes such as fraud, drug trafficking, organised crime, terrorism promotion and cyberbullying on the Telegram platform.
The arrest raises concerns about France’s approach to technology and freedom of speech, likening it to authoritarian regimes such as China. This action could severely damage France’s reputation in the tech world, leading entrepreneurs and technologists to avoid the country, potentially migrating to the US where they are better protected by law.
Europe’s increasing focus on security over freedom is undermining its competitiveness and driving innovation away….
