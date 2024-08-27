Entrepreneurial Exodus

The global tech community is in shock after the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in Paris at the weekend. Durov is reportedly under investigation for serious crimes such as fraud, drug trafficking, organised crime, terrorism promotion and cyberbullying on the Telegram platform.

The arrest raises concerns about France’s approach to technology and freedom of speech, likening it to authoritarian regimes such as China. This action could severely damage France’s reputation in the tech world, leading entrepreneurs and technologists to avoid the country, potentially migrating to the US where they are better protected by law.

Europe’s increasing focus on security over freedom is undermining its competitiveness and driving innovation away….

Share

Paid Content

Enjoying the content so far? Upgrade to a premium subscription to continue reading and unlock exclusive insights. For less than 20 cents/pence per day, you’ll gain access to all sections, including NE’s Spotlight, Hidden Gems and Quick Hits.

Get 20% off for 1 year