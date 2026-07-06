European citizens can now go to prison for reposting Russia Today content - whether that content is true or not & Today's Must-Reads (6 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Ukraine hits Russia’s Yaroslavl oil refinery again…
Trump pressured FIFA to overturn a red card…
Europe launches biggest rearmament programme since the Cold War…
Civil Service quietly published a plan to make Britain ungovernable…
US and China are covertly battling to exploit rival chatbots…
Large wind farms are significantly warming the surrounding night air…
Who should be held accountable for decades of climate alarmism?
A senator steps up for accountability on vaccine injuries…
…and many more stories below…
👉 Stop scrolling to find relevant news stories and save hours of your time by reading our daily curated newsletter. Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and join the thousands of readers challenging the narrative every day.
Editor’s Spotlight
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.