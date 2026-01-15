Europe sends troops to Greenland | & Today's Must-Reads (15 January 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Whilst Europe sending troops to Greenland is not uncommon, this is apparently being done as a significant “show of solidarity at a time of unprecedented tension within NATO.”
Germany, Sweden, France and Norway are all sending military personnel to Greenland as Denmark warned an attack on Greenland would all but end NATO.
This all follows a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, JD Vance and Danish and Greenlandic officials yesterday.
After the meeting The White House tweeted:
The image was clearly making fun of Trump’s comments earlier in the week when he said Greenland’s defence was just two dog sleds. However, some have suggested that the text of the tweet (“Which way, Greenland man?” references a 1978 book by William Gayley Simpson called “Which way, Western Man?” Simpson was a white nationalist mystic whose book states that “White Christians are in danger of being destroyed as the result of a Jewish plot to promote racial integration, feminism, and multiculturalism. Simpson claimed that birth control and abortion are “the knife by which civilized White man is cutting his own throat.”
However, The US Department of Homeland Security also modified the title (Which Way, American Man?) in a 2025 tweet but denied it referenced Simpson’s book.
In other news, online political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek, has been banned from travelling to the UK for her views. “Your presence in the UK is not considered to be conductive to the public good,” the email to her said. She is not allowed to appeal the decision.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Genius of Western Civilization
Whatever happened to Western self-confidence? NCF Senior Fellow Marc Sidwell introduces this landmark series, and investigates the mystery of how the West lost faith in itself after the end of the Cold War. They then turn to the even greater mystery – how did the West emerge from primitive poverty in the ruins of Rome to dominate the world?
🥊 Quick Hits
U.S. Military Intervention In Iran Appears ‘Imminent,’ Report Says
A U.S. military intervention in Iran could begin within the next 24 hours, two European defense officials told Reuters, as both the U.S. and U.K. reportedly withdraw some troops from an air base in Qatar in preparation for possible retaliatory attacks.
Why cyberspace will be the front line in a US-Iran war
If Trump wants a quick hit to show his support in a very practical way with a very high probability of success – and with minimum collateral damage – he need look no further than an attack on the jammers.
US-Israeli Fake ‘Revolution’ in Iran’s is Prelude to War
The US and Israel have official launched their latest regime change war on Iran. Ahead of the bombing, they trying to deploy an online virtual color revolution, along with widespread media narratives portraying Iran as on the brink of political collapse – all of which are heavily misleading.
With tensions high, Israel and Iran secretly reassured each other via Russia
The two Middle Eastern countries exchanged messages through a Russian intermediary saying they would not preemptively attack each other.
German military team heads to Greenland for reconnaissance mission
Defense Ministry says it is sending 13 soldiers to Greenland to assess potential military support for Denmark, including maritime surveillance capabilities
Technocracy Remembered: The Shape Of A Continental Imagination
The 1930s Technocrats were the voice of reason behind the machines; now the machine (AI) is expressing judgement, agreement, and consent, “as though the public dispute it replaces had already occurred within the circuitry itself.”
Starmer is hell-bent on destroying your right to a private life
Within months, anyone with a smartphone could be subjected to state-mandated surveillance
Germany’s Latest War on Freedom
As German journalist Jasmin Kosubek observed, “Germany’s censorship machine creates digital ‘priests’ who claim the truth—and silence those who challenge them.”
Why Twitter matters
Twitter — or X if you must — is essential for bypassing traditional institutions
Inequality Is Bad. The Solution Is Not Government Intervention
The 2025 G20 Global Inequality Report was a timely attempt to address inequality. However, one must be critically aware that government intervention could render matters worse.
The Danger of Paper Gold
The real danger discussed in this article isn’t gold itself—it’s relying on paper promises and financial institutions that may not be able (or willing) to deliver when it matters most.
The end of green energy - Fossil fuels are still king
Rather than ruin the basis of our prosperity and hopes for the developing world, humanity needs to adapt, much as our species has done during previous, and often more dramatic, climactic changes.
Berlin’s blackout was a grim taste of our Net Zero future
When eco-activists attacked the power grid, they unwittingly exposed the horrors of life without fossil fuels.
A lot of people are still judging today’s leaders against the backdrop of an expired world: surplus energy, cheap materials, deep trust in institutions, and enough cooperation to negotiate trade-offs without everything turning existential. That period is over. The old playbook assumed there was slack in the system. Now there isn’t. Choices are being made in the moment, under pressure, with imperfect information and context, and the penalties for mistakes are rising.
The Week to Start the Revolution
In a single week in January 2026, new managers of public health in the Trump administration – backed by a vigorous citizens’ movement of highly informed writers and researchers – have made some dramatic decisions to disrupt the status quo of decades. Within the ranks of the institutional gatekeepers, there is a sense of shock and awe. May this be just the beginning.
Self-amplifying-mRNA vaccines coming soon
On 2nd January, the MHRA approved the first self amplifying mRNA vaccine. If you thought the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA ‘vaccines’ were bad, this version of the new technology goes a whole step further.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Bees May Tell Us if We Can Use Math to Talk to Aliens
Despite the vast differences in human and bee brains, both of us can do mathematics.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.