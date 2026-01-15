Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

Whilst Europe sending troops to Greenland is not uncommon, this is apparently being done as a significant “show of solidarity at a time of unprecedented tension within NATO.”

Germany, Sweden, France and Norway are all sending military personnel to Greenland as Denmark warned an attack on Greenland would all but end NATO.

This all follows a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, JD Vance and Danish and Greenlandic officials yesterday.

After the meeting The White House tweeted:

The image was clearly making fun of Trump’s comments earlier in the week when he said Greenland’s defence was just two dog sleds. However, some have suggested that the text of the tweet (“Which way, Greenland man?” references a 1978 book by William Gayley Simpson called “Which way, Western Man?” Simpson was a white nationalist mystic whose book states that “White Christians are in danger of being destroyed as the result of a Jewish plot to promote racial integration, feminism, and multiculturalism. Simpson claimed that birth control and abortion are “the knife by which civilized White man is cutting his own throat.”

However, The US Department of Homeland Security also modified the title (Which Way, American Man?) in a 2025 tweet but denied it referenced Simpson’s book.

In other news, online political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek, has been banned from travelling to the UK for her views. “Your presence in the UK is not considered to be conductive to the public good,” the email to her said. She is not allowed to appeal the decision.

Genius of Western Civilization Whatever happened to Western self-confidence? NCF Senior Fellow Marc Sidwell introduces this landmark series, and investigates the mystery of how the West lost faith in itself after the end of the Cold War. They then turn to the even greater mystery – how did the West emerge from primitive poverty in the ruins of Rome to dominate the world?

Bees May Tell Us if We Can Use Math to Talk to Aliens Despite the vast differences in human and bee brains, both of us can do mathematics.

