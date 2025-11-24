📰 Reaching over 75,000 followers worldwide, join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

European leaders are urgently working against President Trump’s 28-point peace proposal for ending the Russia–Ukraine war. A counter-document drafted in Johannesburg proposes alterations and deletions that dilute American strategic influence. Europe appears caught off guard and this analysis explores why:

Europe’s “peace plan” is pure fan fiction: unlimited Ukrainian army, NATO doors wide open, foreign troops invited in, sanctions snapped on and off like Christmas lights — and not one inch of territory ceded. In other words, the exact blueprint that created the war… now repackaged as the path to end it. And still, not a single EU leader has the courage to say this to Trump’s face.

The Europeans have finally placed their “rival plan” on the table and it reads like a suicide pact masquerading as diplomacy. Not a roadmap to peace, but the most dangerous piece of political fiction since the Iraq WMD dossier. It wasn’t written to end the war. It was crafted to re-ignite it, by technocrats who’ve never seen a trench, never buried a son, yet now presume to redraw a battlefield they’ve never fought on.

This plan would destroy what’s left of Ukraine and plunge Europe into permanent instability, if not outright war. Ursula von der Leyen all but confessed it: no territorial concessions, no limits on Ukraine’s army, no neutrality, no restrictions on NATO membership, foreign troops invited in, and automatic sanctions ready to snap back the moment Russia exhales wrong. And somehow, the EU, which sabotaged every past peace initiative, insists it must be “central” to peace.

This isn’t a peace plan. It’s a maximalist war doctrine written by bureaucrats who will never bleed from the consequences.

The most telling part isn’t what’s in the plan, it’s how they delivered it. Not one European leader dared present it to Trump. They leaked it to the Telegraph. As they fled to Geneva like anxious interns hoping to edit the final copy after the boss signs off. They want to appear defiant in print but remain submissive in practice and that’s exactly why Washington cut them out of the real talks.

Let’s break it down. Europe insists Ukraine must be free to expand its army, despite mass mobilization revolt, conscription kidnappings, and a collapsing population. They want NATO’s door flung wide open, ignoring that this is what triggered the war to begin with. They want British, French, and Polish troops operating openly in Ukraine, daring Moscow to escalate. No acknowledgment of battlefield reality. No constitutional neutrality.

In short: the same terms that created the war, now repackaged as conditions for peace.

They even demand the right to sanction Russia unilaterally, automatically, on political impulse. That’s not diplomacy, it’s legal sabotage disguised as guarantees. The West breaks ceasefires, then blames Russia for retaliating.

Contrast that with the Trump plan. Russia calls it “a good foundation.” Not a solution. Not a surrender. A basis. Strategic language. Meanwhile, Europe throws a tantrum dressed in treaty clothes and calls it moral clarity.

Why? Because they’re terrified. If Trump imposes his plan, they’ll be left holding the corpse of Project Ukraine. The debts. The migration. The economic wreckage. The shame. And the guilt of having helped destroy the very country they claimed to protect.

That’s why they say “mitigate” and not No. That’s why they leak, not leading with courage. That’s why they moralize, not negotiate. “Mitigate” is the word a slave uses when asking their master to reconsider the terms of obdience.

Imagine it: most a continent reduced to lobbying for softer language in its own obituary.

And what of Ukraine? They’re not being offered peace. They’re being strapped to a corpse and ordered to march. Told to rebuild with men they no longer have. Told they’ll be shielded by allies who already condemned them, and now don’t even have the courage to confront the one man actually trying to end the war.

This isn’t a plan. It’s a guarantee of frozen conflict, a remilitarized Ukraine, a re-mobilized NATO, and permanent confrontation with Russia. No autonomy for Europe. No sovereignty for Ukraine. No peace for anyone.