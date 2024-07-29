In the video below, Simon Elmer makes a fascinating presentation exploring the concept of environmental fundamentalism, a strategy he believes is being used to justify global governance and control through Net Zero policies.

Sounding like a barrister presenting his case to a judge, Elmer explains in detail what he sees is happening in the world. Interweaving Covid authoritarianism with environmental fundamentalism, he makes it clear that environmental issues have been manipulated by powerful interests.

The presentation is broken down into four sections:

The Economics of Fear In this section, Elmer examines how the restrictions and obligations of Covid biosecurity, lifted in March 2022, have been replaced by equally fundamentalist environmental measures. He highlights the arbitrary nature of the crises driving the global biosecurity state, such as health, energy and environmental crises. COP27 is used as an example to show how these forms of global governance operated outside democratic representation and accountability, funnelling public funds to private corporations under the guise of addressing climate change.

The Chimera of Net Zero Here, Simon presents data to illustrate the physical and economic impossibilities of replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources and technologies at the required scale. He argues that the promotion of these technologies conceals their true environmental and social costs, which are aften higher than those of fossil fuels.

The Ideology of Science Part three challenges the scientific consensus on climate change, comparing it to the unquestioned orthodoxies of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Simon argues that environmental fundamentalism, like biosecurity measures, uses the threat of crisis to justify authoritarian actions, circumventing critical thinking and silencing dissent. He also critiques the scientists and experts promoting these ideologies without proper scrutiny.

A Protest of the Elite Finally, Elmer analyses the role of environmental activist groups like Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, suggesting they are supported by elite interests to further their own agendas. These protests are used to justify restrictive legislation and increase state and corporate power. He argues that these groups, despite their radical and anti-establishment rhetoric, are actually advancing the goals of the global elite.

