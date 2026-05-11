🔥Top Stories

Putin says the Ukraine conflict is “coming to an end”…

Iran offers to send enriched uranium to a third country…

Iran proposes charging fees to use fibre optic cables running through Hormuz…

BBC quietly shelved its Verify fact-checking blog after the Iran war began…

62% of young women say men their age are “pretty frightening”…

Warning system that tracks billionaires’ private jets fleeing cities…

China’s overconfidence in American decline is becoming dangerous…

600 OpenAI employees cashed out $6.6 billion…

All new cars will be required to monitor driver fitness from 2027…

Oil rationing could be weeks away, not months…

Airport association warns 20 million passengers face cancelled routes…

Japan appears to have sold US debt during yen intervention…

NHS to grant Palantir contractors unlimited access to patient data…

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🔦Editor’s Spotlight

The Covid playbook is back…but this time it’s nothing to do with a virus

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the subject of rising energy costs. The Iranian war, and its effect on global oil prices, is hitting India hard - the country imports roughly 85-90% of its crude oil, making it acutely vulnerable to any sustained disruption to Middle Eastern supply. Modi’s response to this was not out of the blue but the language he chose is worth looking at.

“During the Corona period,” Modi said, “we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them. Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest and we must once again give them priority.” He also asked people to avoid buying gold for weddings for a year, limit foreign travel and to reduce dependence on imported chemical fertilisers.

What is happening here has always been the fear since governments around the world used Covid to introduce these draconian concepts. And now a head of government is explicitly reaching back to the Covid emergency compliance architecture - complete with its habits, systems and social norms - and redeploying them to manage an economic and geopolitical shock. Modi is trying to invoke a precedent. But the precedent isn’t the health emergency, it’s the compliance.

“We had also become accustomed to them. Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices.” — Narendra Modi, 11 May 2026

Of course, India is in a genuinely difficult position. It’s not a wealthy country in per-capita terms, it’s heavily exposed to oil import costs, and the Iran war is a shock over which it has essentially no control. You could argue that Modi’s requests are pragmatic rather than sinister - that working from home during an energy crunch is simply sensible advice, whatever language it is dressed in. But, Covid has taught us to be vigilant.

Evidence that India is the first mover, rather than an outlier can be found elsewhere in today’s edition. Eric Nuttall - partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners - is quoted saying that the world is “weeks away from oil rationing” and that “work-from-home mandates, similar to measures adopted by governments in South Korea and Singapore” are already being discussed as tools of demand management. Furthermore, the airport association ADV is warning of 20 million affected passengers in a worst-case scenario, Japan appears to be selling US Treasury debt to support the yen and yields are already rising under the pressure of the oil shock and its fiscal implications.

So, the question is not whether Modi’s speech was reasonable in isolation but whether we are witnessing the early stages of a broader shift in which Covid-era compliance language and mechanisms become the standard toolkit for governments managing large economic disruptions — regardless of whether Covid/Hantavirus (delete as necessary) is involved. The pandemic allowed this apparatus to be built and rather than dismantling it, rather quietly, it is being switched back on.

India won’t be the last country to reach for this particular lever over the next few months.

👀 Worth Watching

The Biological Reason Socialism Always Fails

Nicholas Wade — science journalist and author of A Troublesome Inheritance — argues that human biology itself creates structural barriers to socialist organisation. Whether you agree or not, Wade is a serious thinker and in a week when governments are telling people what to buy, what to drive, and how to live their lives, it seems timely enough.

🥊 Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Putin says he thinks Ukraine conflict ‘coming to an end’ When asked at a news conference about the West helping Ukraine, Putin said: “They (West) promised assistance and then began fuelling a confrontation with Russia that continues to this day. I think that the matter is coming to an end, but it is a serious matter.”

Iran Made A ‘3rd Country’ Offer On Uranium Stockpile To US Under the new proposal, Iran would dilute some of its highly enriched uranium and have the rest sent to a third country, the paper said, citing people familiar with the response, but it also called for guarantees the transferred uranium would be returned if talks fail and ruled out dismantling its facilities.

Iranian state media proposes charging international companies a fee to use fiber optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz Tasnim, which has ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, posits in an article that the underwater internet cables could become a major revenue source for Iran at a time when the heavily sanctioned country is searching for new streams of income and increased control over the Strait of Hormuz.

BBC quietly shelves Verify blog as it learn truth about who reads it The live blog is not thought to have run since March 2, days after the start of the Iran war, despite suggestions that this was exactly the kind of situation in which the service “should have come into its own”. “The blog was doing nothing to attract the website’s target audiences of young people, women and working families,” the employee said.

Why young women fear men Some women seem to believe that a significant portion of men are chomping at the bit to regain lost control over them. This is not only true among ‘kill all men’ types, but sadly, among those who still have hesitant fantasies about a long-term relationship. A 2025 Whitestone Insight poll found that 62 per cent of women aged 18 to 24 consider men their age ‘pretty frightening’.

Want to track the apocalypse? One theory: Follow the billionaires’ jets. An artist made a warning system to notify you if the ultra-rich flee city centers en masse.

China Is Becoming Dangerously Overconfident A dangerous new overconfidence is taking hold in China based on misplaced notions of American decline. The fear is it is fueling a sense of intransigence that is making Chinese leaders more willing to weaponize their nation’s power and less likely to back down in future confrontations with the United States.

Technology

OpenAI Employees Just Walked Away With $30 Million Each — And the IPO Hasn’t Even Happened Yet More than 600 OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in shares before the company’s IPO, with 75 staff each cashing out the $30 million maximum allowed.

Claude Mythos has shattered the ceiling of AI evaluations, soaring exponentially, and accelerating towards the 2027 singularity. Using Mythos to assist in vulnerability analysis, in just 3 weeks, the depth and breadth of work completed are equivalent to the workload of an entire top - level penetration testing team for a whole year.

Your Car, Their Rules Starting in 2027, all new vehicles were supposed to include monitoring systems designed to determine whether a driver is fit to drive. It seems the technology isn’t ready yet, but it will be at some point.

Finance/Economy/Energy

The world is weeks away from oil rationing as prices rise: Eric Nuttall “We’re not talking months or quarters. In the next couple of weeks, you will have to rationalize demand by more than during COVID,” says Eric Nuttall, Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners. One way to reduce consumption would be work-from-home mandates, similar to measures adopted by governments in South Korea and Singapore amid concerns over supply shortages, he says.

Airport association warns of millions of flight cancellations “The best-case scenario for 2026 is stagnation in passenger growth. In the worst-case scenario, some airports face a capacity drop of ten percent. Extrapolated to all airports, this would affect 20 million passengers,” said Ralph Beisel, ADV Managing Director. Some destinations would then no longer be served at all, others less frequently and at higher prices.

Fed Data Suggest Japan Sold US Debt Amid Intervention Any decline in Japan’s Treasury stockpile may put further upward pressure on US yields, which are already being driven higher by surging oil prices and concern the Iran war will widen America’s fiscal deficit. Japan is the largest foreign holder of US government debt, and supporting a deeply liquid currency such as the yen typically requires billions of dollars of intervention.

Jane Street posts record first quarter with trading revenue of $16.1 billion The first quarter trading revenue of $16.1 billion represents more than 40% of what Jane Street posted for the full year 2025. Jane Street has outpaced major Wall Street peers including Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase

Man-made Climate Change

Climate Fact-Check April 2026 This compilation serves as a fact check on the top false claims made about climate change by the media in April, 2026.

New Paleo Research: Modern ‘Climate Change’ Has Had No Apparent Impact On Precipitation Patterns Three new tree ring reconstructions (spanning 1320-2021, 1720-2014, and 1657-2020 CE) document the dominance of natural variability in the paleoclimate record.

Health

Is This Hantavirus a Bioweapon? The WHO, Big Pharma, and the other bad actors behind the Covid catastrophe are at it again. At this writing, they’re churning out industrial-strength fear porn regarding an alleged outbreak of Hantavirus infections aboard a small cruise ship, the MV Hondius. If all this gives you flashbacks to the Diamond Princess cruise ship incident from the early days of Covid, you’re not alone.

NHS to grant Palantir contractors ‘unlimited access’ to patient data Under the plan, NHS England has agreed to create an “admin” role, which the briefing acknowledges “permits unlimited access to non-NHSE staff” to the NDIT and the identifiable patient information held within it.

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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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