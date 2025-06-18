📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 65,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

China sends mystery military planes to Iran—flight plan claimed Europe…

Former Iranian President nearly assassinated—car tampering plot intercepted…

Bipartisan push in Congress to stop Trump from entering Iran war…

Trump weighs strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites…

Gabbard warns elites are risking nuclear war over false narratives…

Israel burning $285M a night—missile defense stocks running low…

Iran may mine Strait of Hormuz if US enters war…

Tehran preps strikes on US bases across Gulf…

US Army forms AI unit with Palantir, Meta, OpenAI…

Big Tech lobbies for decade-long ban on state AI regulation…

Meta offering $100M bonuses to lure OpenAI staff for AI arms race…

UK decriminalizes abortion for women…

Former health secretary calls for new probe into Letby convictions…

Grooming gangs scandal underscores urgent need for free speech…

Exporters increasingly reject US dollars—warning from bank executive…

Prime London property crashes—sales prices plunge 60%…

Climate change spend hits $18.5T since 2000…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

Diary of a Psychosis: How Public Health Disgraced Itself During COVID Mania by Thomas E Woods Jr

