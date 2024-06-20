Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Web of Debt: The Shocking Truth about Our Money System and How We Can Break Free by Ellen Hodgson Brown

Ellen Brown is an attorney and the author of eleven books, including the bestselling "Nature's Pharmacy" (co-authored with Dr. Lynne Walker) and "Web of Debt." She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1967 and from UCLA Law School in 1977; practiced law for ten years in Los Angeles; then spent 11 years abroad, in Kenya, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua, with her husband (now ex-husband) and two children. She is currently president of the Public Banking Institute.

EXPLODING THE MYTHS ABOUT MONEY. Our money system is not what we have been led to believe. The creation of money has been privatized, or taken over by a private money cartel. Except for coins, all of our money is now created as loans advanced by private banking institutions -- including the Federal Reserve, the branches of which are 100% privately owned. Banks create the principal but not the interest to service their loans. To find the interest, new loans must continually be taken out, expanding the money supply, inflating prices -- and robbing you of the value of your money. Web of Debt unravels the deception and presents a crystal clear picture of the financial abyss towards which we are heading. Then it explores a workable alternative, one that was tested in colonial America and is grounded in the best of American economic thought, including the writings of Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. If you care about financial security, your own or the nation's, you should read this book.



