Kids and COVID: Costly Mistakes That Must Never Happen Again by Elizabeth Mumper

Kids and COVID provides an in-depth look at mistakes pandemic officials made that hurt children and adolescents around the world.

In spring of 2020, it was understandable that those directing government policies made errors of judgment since data was just emerging. However, within the first year of the declared pandemic, physicians and scientists from around the globe published data and made reliable observations that should have prompted a change of course.



Dr. Elizabeth Mumper documents early warnings from eminent clinicians that repurposed drugs could be used to treat patients early, rather than waiting until they had trouble breathing, as advised.

Sound epidemiological evidence suggested in March 2020 that the mortality rate of COVID was far less than was reported on mainstream news. Doctors in the trenches treating patients warned of the dangers of hospital protocols, including giving remdesivir with its high rate of kidney damage and omitting appropriate doses of short-term steroids. These scientists and clinicians were gaslighted and accused of spreading “misinformation.”



The most vulnerable—the young and elderly—suffered massive psychological damage as their social networks were dismantled. Immune function changed as beneficial microbes were disrupted.

You may be surprised that what you learn in this book is quite different from what you were told. Kids and COVID calls on parents to organize grassroots efforts on behalf of their children to make global shutdowns and prolonged school closures a “one and done” phenomenon.

