Brien
33m

Here is a list of the mistakes that were made:

1. Not exercising greater control of and silencing burgeoning social media such as independent podcasts and upstart Substack

2. Not silencing certain prominent voices in the medical and scientific community in the early going

3. Failure to anticipate and preclude The Diamond Princess and US aircraft carrier control groups

4. Failure to identify and corral Sweden and other recalcitrant nations before the pandemic was initiated.

5. Failure to implement digital Vaccine passports across the world’s populations

6. Failure to take VAERS and other epidemiology databases down prior to 2020.

7. Failure to arrest and convict the authors of The Great Barrington Declaration and sentence them to long prison terms

8. Failure to control the manufacture of the vaccines to ensure product consistency

The above were all truly mistakes. Categorically no other mistakes were made.

