War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America's Campaign to Create a Master Race - by Edwin Black

War Against the Weak is the gripping chronicle documenting how American corporate philanthropies launched a national campaign of ethnic cleansing in the United States, helped found and fund the Nazi eugenics of Hitler and Mengele -- and then created the modern movement of "human genetics."

Some 60,000 Americans were sterilized under laws in 27 states. This expanded edition includes two new essays on state genocide.

