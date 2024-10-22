📖 Edwin Black - War Against the Weak
Eugenics and America's Campaign to Create a Master Race
War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America's Campaign to Create a Master Race - by Edwin Black
War Against the Weak is the gripping chronicle documenting how American corporate philanthropies launched a national campaign of ethnic cleansing in the United States, helped found and fund the Nazi eugenics of Hitler and Mengele -- and then created the modern movement of "human genetics."
Some 60,000 Americans were sterilized under laws in 27 states. This expanded edition includes two new essays on state genocide.
I met Black and heard him speak on the dangers of AI, as well as this book and his better known “IBM and the Holocaust.” He proudly points out that IBM has never sued him for libel. We see how AI has helped to shape a Middle East narrative that is ass backwards in favor of terrorists.
