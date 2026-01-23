Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Chokepoints: How the Global Economy Became a Weapon of War by Edward Fishman

If you want to understand what’s happening to the world economy, start right here.

It used to take blockades and sieges to ravage a rival’s economy. Now, a single statement posted online by the US government can bring a nation to its knees.

Chokepoints is a gripping behind-the-scenes account of one of the most pivotal geopolitical shifts of our time. Drawing on extensive research, personal experience and interviews with key players, Edward Fishman, a former top US State Department official, takes us deep into the back rooms of power around the world. He reveals how sanctions, tariffs and control over modern-day chokepoints – such as the US dollar, advanced microchip technology and critical energy supply chains – have become the primary weapons of twenty-first-century geopolitics.

This is the epic story of how America turned economics into a weapon – and how China, Europe and Britain are now doing the same. Urgent and brimming with rare insight, Chokepoints is the definitive guide to the Age of Economic Warfare.



You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share