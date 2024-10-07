Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Propaganda - by Edward Bernays

Written by the nephew of Sigmund Freud, Propaganda outlines how to influence attitudes and behaviors on a mass scale, without people realizing they are being manipulated.



Our world is dominated by political spin and media manipulation. Propaganda is an essential read for anyone who wants to understand how power is used by the ruling elite. Discover the timeless strategies used to shape public opinion, straight from the father of public relations.



"Bernays' honest and practical manual provides much insight into some of the most powerful and influential institutions of contemporary industrial state capitalist democracies." -Noam Chomsky



Edward Bernays was named as one of the 100 most influential Americans of the 20th Century by Life magazine. He counted among his clients the American Tobacco Company, several U.S. presidents, and the successful opponents of the Guatemalan revolution.

