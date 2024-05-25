Russian pranksters, Vovan and Lexus, managed to fool another senior official last year by pretending to be Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky. It seems sycophantic Western elites will do or say anything if they think they are getting a few moments with the former actor.

European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, spilt the beans on her reasons for implementing a Digital Euro. Firstly, she doesn’t want to be dependent (for energy reasons) on an unfriendly countries such as Russia or China. And secondly, she doesn’t want a friendly, private entity such as Google or Meta to remove Europe’s sovereignty by setting up their own digital currency first.

Lagarde made no comment on Bitcoin but her face was interesting. I can’t decide whether she is worried by Bitcoin or knows that it was set up by the CIA but her smirk and silence indicated something!

When it came to citizens not wanting to be controlled, Lagarde referenced a 1,000 Euro cash threshold that already exists. In fact, in Greece, cash payments above 500 Euros are not allowed. The 1,000 Euro limit exists in France whilst some EU countries have no limit.

Christine said that if you pay over 1,000 Euros, you are in the grey market. “You take your risk. You get caught, you get fined or you go to jail” she continued.

The Digital Euro will have some control, Lagarde told Zelensky. She said they want to have control over small amounts because if they didn’t it could be dangerous. Dangerous for whom!?

Terrorist attacks on France, ten years ago, were given as the reason for wanting control over how people use their digital money.

The section of the video discussing control over the digital Euro starts at 14:00.

Share