Today's book is:
The Empire of "The City": The Secret History of British Financial Power by E. C. Knuth
The author presents a behind the scenes look at the secretive international policies of the British government and how their successes allowed them to rise to the top of a vast secret order of World Finance.
According to the author, he has pieced enough information together, presented in this book, which clearly shows that a colossal financial and political organization is run from a area of London called "The City".
Due to its power, The City is claimed to operate as a super-government of the world, and plays some kind of role or has influence in virtually every major world event.
A review by Book Lover:
The deep state is real and this book explains brilliantly how they have infiltrated all major institutions including Governments, banking, and the Courts. They are all pirates operating on the high Seas and plundering the people on the common ground (Land) with their cash confiscation schemes for world domination...an easy read and fun as well...I highly recommend it!!