US and Iran closing in on a one-page deal to end the war…

Israel wants to resume strikes on Iran and sees negotiations as a waste of time…

Civil servants faking office attendance in defiance of return-to-work rules…

Commerce Secretary Lutnick faces Congress over Epstein island visit records…

Barclays warns global oil inventories could hit precarious levels this month…

Exxon warns markets haven’t yet felt the full impact of Hormuz closure…

Airlines have cut 13,000 flights in May as jet fuel prices soar…

Europe’s gas market bracing for prices to double ahead of winter…

Russia’s largest oil refinery catches fire after drone strike…

Dubai tourism industry losing $600 million per day…