Our Genetic Future: The Unintended Consequences of Overcoming Natural Selection by Dr. William Stephen Blau

Author’s Statement: I am a physician with 35 years of experience and a background in evolutionary biology, and I am deeply concerned about the effects of modern culture and technology on our future genetic health. Time is running out, yet most of my colleagues know nothing about the harmful effects of overcoming natural selection. I am committed to raise consciousness of this problem among healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the general public.



“This book is a fascinating exposition of a phenomenon that has received little attention in either the scientific or popular press. The author argues convincingly that advances in human health and medicine, as well as our conquering of environmental conditions that threaten individual survival, have led to human population growth and consequently relaxed natural selection on adverse genetic mutations. By walking the reader through basic human genetics in a way that is easily accessible to the layperson, he shows us the expected consequences of this relaxed selection: the accumulation of deleterious mutations that, while not threatening human existence, will make our lives more difficult and less pleasant and will potentially increase social inequities with respect to who has access to treatment for genetic diseases. While there are no magic bullets to prevent this genetic deterioration, the author presents several ethical suggestions for ways to mitigate it. A must read for anyone interested in humanity’s future.”

- Mark Rausher, Professor of Biology, Duke University



The genetic viability of our species is at risk. Three major events in human history have altered the trajectory of human genetic evolution, with lasting effects. First, we migrated out of Africa, ultimately colonizing the entire planet. Second, we developed agricultural societies which allowed local populations to grow and become more sedentary. Most concerning, we have learned how to control and modify our environments to such a degree that most of the historical mechanisms of natural selection no longer apply to us.



In Our Genetic Future, Dr. William S. Blau MD, PhD provides a roadmap to understanding the genetic impact of each of these events. Are we still evolving? What is our future genetic fate in the setting of unprecedented cultural/technological advances combined with the profound growth of our global species? Is our genome improving or are there unforeseen consequences of our success that threaten our continued survival? What can we do to avoid genetic deterioration? This fascinating and illuminating book seeks to provide answers to these questions and more - a must-read for anyone concerned about the genetic fate of the human species.



“Although this is a non-fiction that contains research, you cannot mistake this for a boring textbook. The discussion in this book tends to bring up interesting ideas and points that make me want to investigate further beyond its pages… It is well-organized and thought-provoking. I would recommend this book to anyone who is a lover of anything biology”.

