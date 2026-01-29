📖 Dr. Martin Moore-Ede - THE LIGHT DOCTOR
Using Light to Boost Health, Improve Sleep, and Live Longer
Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s reader recommended book is:
THE LIGHT DOCTOR: Using Light to Boost Health, Improve Sleep, and Live Longer by Dr. Martin Moore-Ede
The light we see is as important for our health as the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe. For most of human existence, our ancestors lived with the natural 24-hour light-dark cycle, spending each day in natural daylight and sleeping in the dark at night. But since the widespread introduction of electric light, more than 90% of our time is spent indoors, under unhealthful and human-unfriendly electric light, which disrupts our circadian clocks and greatly increases the risk of cancer, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and hundreds of other diseases.
Today’s LED fixtures, light bulbs, and screens are designed to produce cheap light with little regard for human health. Like DDT and asbestos, they are dangerously flawed technologies. THE LIGHT DOCTOR reveals extensive scientific evidence establishing the risks of blue-rich artificial light at night. Furthermore, it provides the practical information you need to counteract these risks at home, and in workplaces, schools, hospitals, and senior care facilities.
Here is how to find and install healthy light bulbs and fixtures for both residential and commercial spaces, how to obtain the lights you need for evening and night use versus daytime, and how to obtain energy-efficient light that is also safe and healthy. You will also learn which outdoor lights to install to avoid harmful effects on wildlife, another inadvertent consequence of the LED revolution.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A most excellent book. He also draws attention to the ridiculously flawed interpretation of science around lighting, the detrimental "standards" that have been implemented, and the governments plans to cause untold health damage by changing the lighting manufacture parameters in 2028 (convenient timing no?), by stipulating that manufactures must meet 40% reduction in energy- because climate change garbage science and modelling. Hint, the only way to attempt to meet that target is to cut ALL infra-red emitting globes- again, very convenient. Especially when you understand how much our mitochondria deoend on infra-red anxiety near infra-red. Almost as good an idea as blocking the primary infra-red source- the sun!
#goodtimes #lightishealth