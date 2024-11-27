Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The Clot Thickens: The enduring mystery of heart disease by Dr Malcolm Kendrick

“Malcolm Kendrick's masterly survey of the enduring mystery of heart disease reads like a detective story. With great verve he marshals the evidence for the two main contending theories, exonerates the presumed suspect and makes a formidable case for thrombogenesis (blood clotting) as the perpetrator. Witty, provocative and entertaining, 'The Clot Thickens' packs a powerful scientific punch. Highly recommended.”

Dr James Le Fanu

Doctor, journalist, author of ‘The Rise and Fall of Modern Medicine.’



“Malcolm Kendrick's new book brings to mind the quote from Thomas Huxley when he first learned of Darwin's theory of evolution: ‘how extremely stupid (of me) not to have thought of that’. What Kendrick presents is nothing less than a unifying theory of heart disease, that explains why everything from sickle cell disease to diabetes to a stressful lifestyle increases cardiovascular risk (and he does it with a large dollop of humour). After decades stuck in the blind alley that is the LDL hypothesis, this book is a revelation. It should be read by anyone with even a slight interest in understanding heart disease and what they can do to protect themselves from it.”

Dr Sebastian Rushworth

M.D. Sweden

This is a 150-year detective story with a cast of unrecognised heroes who may, finally, become known for their work on the true causes of heart disease. Exploring the truth about cholesterol - the apparently tried, and convicted, cause of millions of deaths from heart disease - with billions spent each year on lowering cholesterol with diet and drugs.



Is it possible that our villain was simply left holding the gun whilst the true culprits ran and hid? Have they escaped our clutches?



Dr Kendrick also introduces us to a range of other lesser known characters in this tale of selective reporting, data manipulation and intrigue. The true story of heart disease is out there, and the evidence has been brought together here - a scientific mystery for our time that is ready to unfold.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

