Today’s book is:

Seeing Through The Singularity: Uncovering The Cosmic Conspiracy by Dr. Douglas Mark Haugen

Today’s headlines bombard us with stories of impending doom: wars and rumors of wars, alien incursions, robot invasions, and warnings that we must merge with technology or face imminent extinction.

Seeing through the Singularity is a work of political eschatology that explores today’s events in light of the competing systems of ideas that surround yet blind us. We examine these systems from ancient sorcery, through the dialectics of collective mind control, into the New Age movement and transhumanism.

Our journey concludes with the current externalizing of spiritual forces that are leading humanity into the Campaign of Armageddon.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

