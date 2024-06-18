Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Expired: Covid the untold story by Dr Clar e Craig

Dr Clare Craig BM BCh FRCPath studied medicine at Cambridge University moving to Oxford for her final three years of clinical training. After qualifying she practised in the NHS for 15 years specialising as a diagnostic pathologist and becoming a fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists. Subsequently she was the day to day lead for pathology and clinical data in the cancer arm of the 100,000 Genomes Project and worked in A.I. cancer diagnostics.

From May 2020, she has worked full time, pro bono, on covid research, distilling the evidence for a lay audience. Since January 2021 she has co-chaired HART with Dr Jonathan Engler. HART (Health Advisory and Recovery Team) is a multi-disciplinary body of experts who have provided an independent source of information on covid issues. Despite attempts to smear her (supported by government) she has continued speaking out and remained a consistent voice of reason and calm throughout the covid era. Her first book, summarising her findings, Expired: Covid the untold story, was published in June 2023.

Have you ever felt the covid story did not entirely add up? Expired contains multiple eye-opening revelations about covid with compelling evidence that provides a coherent, sober and clear explanation that better fits the data we have so far.

Meticulous research by pathologist Dr Clare Craig sheds light on the largely overlooked evidence of airborne virus transmission, examining twelve related beliefs on spread, lockdowns, asymptomatic infections, and masks. In addition, Expired champions the importance of Western ethical principles, damaged by pandemic actions and calls for their restoration.

The covid debate has proved incredibly polarising. One side believed every intervention was saving lives, while the other emphasised the harms caused. Biased modelling based on a worst case scenario led to fearful assumptions presented as fact. By dint of sheer repetition these ‘facts’ became unquestionable. Those scientists who dared to question were proclaimed dangerous. Welcome to Cloud-Covid-Land.

You can buy the book here.

