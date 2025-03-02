Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

A Statin-Free Life by Dr. Aseem Malhotra

Statins are among the most widely prescribed drugs in the world. Yet many report serious side effects and a US survey revealed that 75 per cent of respondents stopped taking them within a year.



So what is the evidence for their benefits? Dr Aseem Malhotra, author of the bestselling The 21-Day Immunity Plan and co-author of the bestselling The Pioppi Diet, examines the claims for statins and their role in lowering cholesterol and preventing heart disease.

He introduces us to his targeted heart-health plan, which, with a diet plan, recipes and advice on reducing stress and increasing movement, can help us to live statin-free and take control of our own health.

